Unhappy Virat Kohli has fiery conversation with Dinesh Karthik during RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli had an animated conversation with team mentor Dinesh Karthik in their clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 10. The incident transpired in the 16th over of DC's run-chase, when they required 42 runs off 28 deliveries.
Incidentally, DC scored a massive 20 runs off the previous over by Josh Hazlewood to turn the tide in their favor. While leg-spinner Suyash Sharma was bowling the following over, Kohli twice approached Karthik near the boundary after back-to-back deliveries to share his thoughts with frustration written all over his face.
Here is a video clipping of the same:
Unfortunately for RCB, things only went further downhill from that point as DC completed the run-chase comfortably by six wickets with 13 balls to spare. Kohli endured a forgettable outing with the bat in the first innings.
He played a role in Phil Salt's run out when the English opener was on 37 from 17 balls. Kohli failed to kick on from a solid start, holing out to long off for 22 off 14 deliveries. The result was an RCB collapse from 61/0 in the fourth over to 163/ 7 in their 20 overs.
"Bit of rain came and changed things" - Dinesh Karthik
Dinesh Karthik felt the slight drizzle in the back half of the second innings aided DC in their run chase against RCB. Despite chasing only a moderate 164 for victory, DC were in early trouble at 58/4 in the ninth over.
KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs resurrected the innings and took the side to 99/4 in 14 overs. With a few spots of rain around, the duo suddenly accelerated and scored the next 70 runs off only 23 deliveries to make a mockery out of a seemingly daunting run-chase.
Talking about the impact of rain in the post-match press conference, Karthik said (Via MSN):
"It definitely wasn't an easy pitch for batting. It's been challenging in both games we've played here. In the first game, there was dew in the second innings, so it became easier to bat. Today, not so much dew, but the pitch was still tough. Then, unfortunately for us, a bit of rain came and changed things. You could see the difference, the shots they played weren't possible in the first innings."
The defeat was RCB's second at home in as many outings this season, while DC remained unbeaten with four wins in four games. The two teams will play each other for a second time in Delhi on April 27.
