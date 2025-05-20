KL Rahul leaves net session midway after being struck on the knee ahead of crucial MI vs DC IPL 2025 match - Reports

Delhi Capitals (DC) ace batter KL Rahul was struck on the knee by a Mukesh Kumar delivery during a net session, forcing him to walk off midway ahead of the do-or-die Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). The Axar Patel-led side's campaign hinges perilously as they take on the five-time winners at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21.

Ad

KL Rahul marked his return to the top of the order with a sublime hundred in DC's recent 10-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The wicket-keeper batter is the franchise's leading run-scorer this season, and has a stunning record at the Wankhede Stadium, as well as the Mumbai Indians (MI).

He has scored 611 runs in 11 matches at the iconic venue at an average of 67.89 and a strike rate of 147.23, including a hundred.

Ad

Trending

According to a report by the Times of India, KL Rahul was hit on his right knee during the practice session.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen whether the blow impacts his participation for DC in the remainder of the campaign, and his involvement in national colors beyond. There is no official word regarding the extent of the injury as of yet.

He has missed some phases of cricket in the past due to injury, most notably the second half of the IPL 2023, the WTC Final, and the majority of the home Test series against England due to a recurring quad injury.

Ad

KL Rahul has a crucial phase ahead of him in the form of England tour and a potential T20I comeback

The right-handed batter is almost a non-negotiable asset for Team India for their upcoming red-ball tour of England, especially after both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the format.

Furthermore, Rahul was recently reported to be in the selectors' radar for the T20I series against Bangladesh, where he could make a case for the 2026 T20 World Cup as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More