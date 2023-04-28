KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered the second-highest total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Friday, April 28.

LSG posted 257/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Marcus Stoinis top-scored with 72 runs off 40 balls at a staggering strike rate of 180, including five sixes and six boundaries.

Kyle Mayers also starred with the bat, scoring 54 runs off 24 deliveries, including four sixes and seven boundaries. Nicholas Pooran 45 (19) and Ayush Badoni 43 (24) also chipped in to put the visitors in the driving seat. Together, the duo smashed six maximums and 13 boundaries.

Kagiso Rabada emerged as the pick of the bowlers for PBKS, returning with figures of 2/52. Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Liam Livingstone scalped one wicket each.

Lucknow will now look to level with table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have won five out of their first eight games in the ongoing IPL 2023.

For the uninitiated, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hold the record for the highest-ever total in the IPL. They put on 263/5 against now-defunct Pune Warriors India during the IPL 2013 campaign.

RCB also held the record for the second-highest IPL score, scoring 248/3 against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 before Lucknow broke the record on Friday.

Overall, Afghanistan holds the record for the highest total in T20s. They scored 278/3 against Ireland in Dehradun in February 2019.

Meanwhile, RR holds the record for the highest-ever run chase in the IPL. They scored 224 against Punjab in IPL 2020.

It's worth mentioning that PBKS have so far never chased over 206 (vs SunRisers Hyderabad) in the history of the T20 tournament.

PBKS vs LSG playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Yash Thakur.

Follow PBKS vs LSG live score updates here.

Poll : 0 votes