KL Rahul nicks one off Trent Boult for 11 while attempting a rash shot in MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) ace batter KL Rahul was dismissed for 11 runs off six deliveries during the run chase against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the crucial virtual knockout clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, May 21. The right-handed batter nicked one to wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton while trying to take on Trent Boult in the early stages of the innings.

KL Rahul, being the in-form batter for DC, had a crucial role to play after MI set a target of 181. Negotiating with Trent Boult's tricky around-the-wicket angle, the opening batter scored two boundaries off his first three deliveries.

The visitors were put under early pressure after du Plessis holed out to long-on off Deepak Chahar's bowling in the second over.

Boult was hit for another boundary by Rahul to begin the third over, and after a couple of singles, the batter tried to keep the pressure on the left-arm seamer going.

The New Zealand pacer's full delivery went with the angle, with no swing on offer. Rahul advanced down the track in a bid to meet the pitch of the ball and slog the ball. He failed to find the contact he desired, instead getting a faint edge after one of his hands came off the handle. Wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton safely collected the ball with the gloves to seal the breakthrough.

Have a look at the game-changing moment right here:

This is the third time that Trent Boult has managed to dismiss KL Rahul in the IPL since 2018. The left-arm pacer had famously castled the wicket-keeper batter for a first-ball duck in the 2022 season at the same venue.

DC top-order completely crumbles as Abishek Porel departs shortly after KL Rahul

After the openers departed to leave DC in early trouble at 20-2, Abishek Porel also succumbed to Will Jacks' spin bowling, an over later. The English all-rounder was getting the ball to grip and turn from the word go, and made the left-handed batter look uncomfortable.

Midway through the over, Porel was drawn forward by a delivery that turned almost square. Ryan Rickelton completed a sharp stumping to pile further misery on the visitors.

