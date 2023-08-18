"KL Rahul is one of the most well-dressed people" - Devdutt Padikkal talks about style and sneakers

Indian opening batter Devdutt Padikkal recently named KL Rahul as the person who has inspired his fashion choices. He picked the keeper-batter as one of the best-dressed people in the country.

Padikkal made these comments while he was sneaker shopping in Delhi. Speaking on the YouTube channel 'Mainstreet TV', he said:

"In India, definitely KL Rahul is one of the most well-dressed people. So, being around him as well, it has influenced me."

Sharing insights about his own style, Padikkal stated that he prefers to stay away from loud clothing and instead looks for neutral colourways, adding:

"I have always liked to be a bit understated. I don't like to be loud, and I try as much as possible that I am not noticed, but at the same time, I want to dress well. So, that's the balance. That's why I go with neutral colors."

Notably, Devdutt Padikkal purchased multiple sneakers and clothing pieces, amounting to almost ₹5 lakh in the aforementioned video.

"Brands don't matter too much" - Devdutt Padikkal on how he shops

Devdutt Padikkal further stated that he isn't very brand-conscious, and it is the fit of a clothing item that is a major deciding factor for him while shopping.

The southpaw suggested that because of his tall height, he seldom finds trousers that fit him properly. He remarked:

"For me, the brands don't matter too much. It's more about getting the right fit, because being tall, I have struggled with that a lot over the years. Especially my pants, I have never got pants my size."

The talented youngster further spoke about how he plans on making a dedicated place for his shoes in his new house, elaborating:

"I am building a house. I am not really at that stage where I can have a sneaker wall, but I want to have some drawers or glass shelves for my shoes."

Padikkal has played two T20Is for India so far in his career. He mustered 260 runs from five matches in this year's Ranji Trophy for Karnataka at an average of 37.14.

He scored two half-centuries for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) earlier this year, finishing the season with 261 runs from 11 outings at an average of 26.10.