KL Rahul performs puja and takes blessings of Lord Ganesh ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Team India and Delhi Capitals (DC) wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul recently performed puja and took blessings of Lord Ganesh ahead of IPL 2025. He was last seen on the field during the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He helped India win the title by finishing the chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock in a pressure situation in the final against New Zealand.

As a result, he added a maiden ICC trophy to his cabinet after narrowly missing out in the 2023 ODI World Cup when Australia beat India in the summit clash.

Rahul spent some quality time with his family after returning from Dubai following the conclusion of the Champions Trophy. He will now soon join the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp to commence preparations for IPL 2025. DC procured his services with a ₹14 crore bid at the mega auction after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released him after last season.

An X user shared a video on the social media platform to give fans a glimpse of KL Rahul performing a puja before joining DC for the upcoming season. You can watch the video below:

"The auction was a nerve-wracking experience"- KL Rahul after being picked by DC at IPL 2025 mega auction

KL Rahul recently opened up about his anxiousness during the mega auction last December as he did not know where he would go. Rahul said exclusively in Superstars on JioHotstar:

"The auction was a nerve-wracking experience. As a player, not knowing which team you will end up with is never easy. Over the years, I’ve seen how unpredictable auctions can be—there’s no fixed pattern to how things unfold. Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I have been actively involved in the process of building a team. I understand the kind of pressure franchises face when assembling a squad."

He continued:

"But from a player's perspective, it’s even tougher because your career is at stake. The auction can shape a player's future or present unexpected challenges. I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious. This will be a new experience for me—joining a new franchise, possibly my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. I feel both excited and a little nervous."

KL Rahul has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchises in the past.

