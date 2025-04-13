KL Rahul perishes for 15 while attempting a sweep off Karn Sharma in DC vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul fell at a crucial juncture of the run chase against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 13. The right-handed batter fell for 15 runs off 13 deliveries while attempting a sweep off Karn Sharma's bowling in the 16th over.

KL Rahul was tasked with the responsibility of the run chase once again as DC collapsed from 119-1 to 145-5 in the blink of an eye to allow MI to come back into the game while defending 206. The middle-order batter had guided DC over the line in the win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy recently, but could not repeat his exploits on this occasion.

In the 16th over of the innings, Karn Sharma was brought in to close out his impactful spell. The leg-spinner kept the pressure on by conceding a couple of singles off the first two deliveries. KL Rahul was tempted to take the bowler on after being offered a flighted delivery. But, the sweep shot attempt went awry as he could only offer a return catch to the bowler.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

DC's score worsened to 160-6 after 15.3 overs following KL Rahul's wicket. Although the target was within reach, the hosts were losing too many wickets at regular intervals, and were devoid of any set batters at the crease.

DC headed for another tight finish after KL Rahul's dismissal

Karn Sharma closed out his final over quite well, conceding just six runs along with the wicket of KL Rahul. He finished with figures of 3-36, accounting for the wickets of Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs too. Trent Boult followed up with a tight over from the other end as well to put pressure on the last DC batting pair.

DC have begun their final push by taking on Mitchell Santner in the 18th over of the innings. Vipraj NIgam unleashed a couple of boundaries, but lost his wicket soon after. At the time of writing, DC are placed at 180-7 after 17.4 overs.

