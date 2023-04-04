Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul had another forgettable outing with the bat in the team's second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rahul endured a difficult past few months with dipping form in all formats of the game, and his IPL did not start well when he made just 8 off 12 balls in the opener against the Delhi Capitals (DC).
In their second match of the IPL, LSG won the toss and elected to field first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth 217-7 in their 20 overs.
Rahul made a questionable call in bringing on Ravi Bishnoi in only the 10th over of the innings when the CSK openers were blazing away. The move paid off and Bishnoi brought LSG back into the game with a spell of 3/28 in his four overs.
Chasing 218, Kyle Mayers got off to a terrific start as he made 53 from just 22 balls, but Rahul started slowly in the powerplay when the Chennai pacers were leaking runs. He was dismissed immediately after LSG lost Mayers and Deepak Hooda for another uninspiring 20 off 18 balls.
Fans didn't take too kindly to another disappointing KL Rahul innings and took him to task on social media.
"Does mean a lot to be here" - CSK captain MS Dhoni on being back in Chennai
The IPL was back in Chennai after 1427 days, and the Chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" filled the entire stadium as Chennai Super Kings returned to Chepauk to take on the Lucknow Super Giants. LSG won the toss and put Chennai into bat first.
Speaking at the toss, MS Dhoni shared his thoughts about playing in Chennai again after three years:
"Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot."
The Super Kings gave the crowd plenty to cheer on as the home team blasted their way to a mammoth 217-7 in their 20 overs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 110 in 55 balls for the first wicket and laid the platform for CSK's spectacular batting display.
In reply, Kyle Mayers put the Chennai bowlers under immense pressure, but the spin duo of Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner bowled tight spells while taking wickets to put Chennai in the driver's seat. The pacers then did just enough in the death overs to help CSK register their first win of IPL 2023 by 12 runs.
The Super Kings will next play against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 8.
