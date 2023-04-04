Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul had another forgettable outing with the bat in the team's second game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rahul endured a difficult past few months with dipping form in all formats of the game, and his IPL did not start well when he made just 8 off 12 balls in the opener against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

In their second match of the IPL, LSG won the toss and elected to field first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chennai Super Kings posted a mammoth 217-7 in their 20 overs.

Rahul made a questionable call in bringing on Ravi Bishnoi in only the 10th over of the innings when the CSK openers were blazing away. The move paid off and Bishnoi brought LSG back into the game with a spell of 3/28 in his four overs.

Chasing 218, Kyle Mayers got off to a terrific start as he made 53 from just 22 balls, but Rahul started slowly in the powerplay when the Chennai pacers were leaking runs. He was dismissed immediately after LSG lost Mayers and Deepak Hooda for another uninspiring 20 off 18 balls.

Fans didn't take too kindly to another disappointing KL Rahul innings and took him to task on social media.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Manish Anand @manish1365_91

No leadership skills and batting to ram bharose hota.

#IPL23 The most useless cricketer ever to play cricket is KL Rahul.No leadership skills and batting to ram bharose hota. The most useless cricketer ever to play cricket is KL Rahul.No leadership skills and batting to ram bharose hota. #IPL23

PallaviCT @pallavict

like the other Rahul - Rahul Gandhi

#KLRahul being MIDAS tonguelike the other Rahul - Rahul Gandhi #KLRahul being MIDAS tongue 👅 like the other Rahul - Rahul Gandhi😂😂😂 https://t.co/6hKF01Q3Iq

Anirudh Garg @anirudhgarg_



Match toh vnhi khtm hogya tha 🤫



pls promote kamal lazab player to top tier



#KLRahul #KLRahul𓃵 #tuktukacademy #IPL23 #IPLonJioCinema #IPLlive KL Rahul scoring 20 runs from 18 balls while chasing 218 runs....!Match toh vnhi khtm hogya tha 🤫 @TukTuk_Academy pls promote kamal lazab player to top tier KL Rahul scoring 20 runs from 18 balls while chasing 218 runs....!Match toh vnhi khtm hogya tha 🤫@TukTuk_Academy pls promote kamal lazab player to top tier#KLRahul #KLRahul𓃵 #tuktukacademy #IPL23 #IPLonJioCinema #IPLlive https://t.co/d0xjaPE2EN

🦁EDWIN🦁 @Edwin_gangster most responsible and consistent pro of the academy

#CSKvLSG

#KLRahul twitter.com/TukTuk_Academy… TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy 🫡 #CSKvLSG Professor KL Sir on sublime form, back to back academy level knocks...one of the most responsible and consistent senior pro of academy.....what a guy, mad respect for him Professor KL Sir on sublime form, back to back academy level knocks...one of the most responsible and consistent senior pro of academy.....what a guy, mad respect for him 🔥🫡 #CSKvLSG https://t.co/J15GoabWPe most responsible and consistent pro of the academy 😹😹😹 most responsible and consistent pro of the academy 😂😂 #CSKvLSG #KLRahul twitter.com/TukTuk_Academy…

Harin Vadodaria @harin_vadodaria One must realise that KL Rahul is never going to score.He is busy in not getting out .But, ultimately, he is getting out being a burden to the team. One must realise that KL Rahul is never going to score.He is busy in not getting out .But, ultimately, he is getting out being a burden to the team.

Mohammed @Mohamme70031757 @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul intent will be same for target of 150 or 220 @mufaddal_vohra KL Rahul intent will be same for target of 150 or 220

.ᵇʳᵘᵗᵘ @Brutu24



This guy is a legend in tuk tuk academy Kl rahul scored 19 ball 20 while chasing 218 🥴 and that's too in power play. Oh sorry i forget that strike rate is over ratedThis guy is a legend in tuk tuk academy #CSKvLSG Kl rahul scored 19 ball 20 while chasing 218 🥴 and that's too in power play. Oh sorry i forget that strike rate is over ratedThis guy is a legend in tuk tuk academy #CSKvLSG https://t.co/SuTsWU66Q8

A𝗿𝗴𝗵𝘆𝗮 @96Arghya KL Rahul will always be a fraud . no matter in which team he plays for KL Rahul will always be a fraud . no matter in which team he plays for

Mokshjain @Mokshja23874992 tuk tuk academy ka topper @ADfanatic_ Kl Rahul permanent haituk tuk academy ka topper @ADfanatic_ Kl Rahul permanent hai 😂😂😂 tuk tuk academy ka topper

AKASH | CSKIAN🦁 @RiseAboveHateok



Thanku Kl rahul I have always said Kl rahul is the biggest choker.Thanku Kl rahul I have always said Kl rahul is the biggest choker.Thanku Kl rahul 🙏

"Does mean a lot to be here" - CSK captain MS Dhoni on being back in Chennai

MS Dhoni and CSK were back playing in Chennai after 1427 days.

The IPL was back in Chennai after 1427 days, and the Chants of "Dhoni, Dhoni" filled the entire stadium as Chennai Super Kings returned to Chepauk to take on the Lucknow Super Giants. LSG won the toss and put Chennai into bat first.

Speaking at the toss, MS Dhoni shared his thoughts about playing in Chennai again after three years:

"Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we've been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot."

The Super Kings gave the crowd plenty to cheer on as the home team blasted their way to a mammoth 217-7 in their 20 overs. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway added 110 in 55 balls for the first wicket and laid the platform for CSK's spectacular batting display.

In reply, Kyle Mayers put the Chennai bowlers under immense pressure, but the spin duo of Moeen Ali and Mitchell Santner bowled tight spells while taking wickets to put Chennai in the driver's seat. The pacers then did just enough in the death overs to help CSK register their first win of IPL 2023 by 12 runs.

The Super Kings will next play against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday, April 8.

Poll : How many runs will KL Rahul make in IPL 2023? Above 400 Below 400 0 votes