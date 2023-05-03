Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul will reportedly not partake in the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 following the injury he sustained during the team's loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ekana Stadium on Monday, May 1.

Rahul appeared to pull his hamstring while chasing the ball in the second over of the first innings. Rahul clutched his leg and collapsed, before the LSG medical staff arrived for their initial assessment.

The wicket-keeper batter did not take the field after hobbling his way to the dugout with the help of the LSG medical staff. Reports have stated that he is set to miss LSG's upcoming home encounter against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with Krunal Pandya touted to lead the side.

However, his absence may not just be a one-off as he is set to be taken to Mumbai for scans soon after the BCCI medical team has taken over his case. Initial signs suggest that KL Rahul is in a race against time to get fit for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, taking place in England from June 7 onwards. A senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"KL is currently with the team in Lucknow but he is leaving the camp on Thursday after watching the game against CSK on Wednesday. His scans will be done in Mumbai at the BCCI designated medical facility. His case as well as Jaydev's case will be handled by BCCI."

Confirming that no scans have been taken to assess the extent of Rahul's injury as of yet, the source continued:

"When someone sustains an injury like this, there is considerable amount of pain and swelling that is there in and around the area. The swelling takes around 24 to 48 hours to heal and only after that can you perform the scan.

"Since he is an important member of Test team, it would only be prudent that he doesn't take any further part in IPL. Once the scans ascertain the degree of injury, the BCCI medical team will decide the course of action."

KL Rahul had a lukewarm IPL 2023 season, with 274 runs in nine innings. The 31-year-old was backed to play in the middle order in the WTC Final given his credentials in England. He was also the favorite to don the gloves in Rishabh Pant's absence.

Jaydev Unadkat also likely to be ruled out of IPL 2023 alongwith KL Rahul

Another injury blow to LSG has impacted Team India's plans for the WTC Final. Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat is also unlikely to partake in the remainder of the season after sustaining a shoulder injury during a net session.

Regarding Unadkat's injury and his chances of making it to the WTC Final, the source said:

"Yes, it's a good thing that Jaydev doesn't have a dislocation but the shoulder isn't in great shape and he can't play IPL any more as far as this season is concerned. Also we can't say if he will get fit in time for WTC final."

LSG are scheduled to face CSK in an afternoon encounter on Wednesday, May 3 at the Ekana Stadium.

Will KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat be fit in time for the WTC Final against Australia? Let us know what you think.

