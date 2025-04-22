KL Rahul shakes hands with Sanjiv Goenka and hurriedly walks away after end of LSG vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals' keeper-batter KL Rahul walked away hurriedly after shaking Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka's hand after the IPL 2025 game between the two sides at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday. KL Rahul captained the Lucknow-based franchise for three years, but was not retained after the 2024 season.
KL Rahul and Goenka reportedly had a falling out after an argument during the 2024 season. After LSG's 10-wicket defeat against SunRisers Hyderabad last season, Goenka and Rahul had an animated discussion on the field.
The two parted ways ahead of IPL 2025 auction and Rahul went was signed by the Delhi Capitals for ₹14 crore. The Karnataka-born cricketer was reportedly offered captaincy by the Capitals, but he declined it.
KL Rahul stars with unbeaten half-century as Delhi Capitals topple Lucknow Super Giants for the second time in IPL 2025
The keeper-batter, meanwhile, brought up his third half-century of the season, striking an unbeaten 57 off 42 deliveries with three fours and as many sixes to fashion an eight-wicket victory for the Capitals. Chasing a modest yet tricky 160, the 33-year-old came out to bat in the fourth over when Karun Nair fell for 15. He added 69 runs off 49 deliveries with Abhishek Porel (51).
After Porel's wicket, he and Axar Patel (34*) added an unbroken 56 as the Capitals won with eight wickets and 13 balls to spare. Earlier, Axar had won the toss and opted to field first. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram had got the Super Giants off to a brilliant start, adding 87 in 10 overs. Although Ayush Badoni made a valuable 21-ball 36, none of the other middle-order batters could make a sizeable contribution.
Rishabh Pant registering another duck and the LSG captain will come under intense scrutiny in the game's aftermath.
