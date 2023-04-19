"Knew it would be hard work to get into this team" - Joe Root on failing to getting a game in IPL 2023 so far

England and Rajasthan Royals batter Joe Root admitted that he knew getting into the team wasn't going to be easy in IPL 2023. However, the right-hander stressed that he is preparing well in case an opportunity comes along.

Root, signed by the Royals for his base price of INR 1 crore, is yet to play a game in the tournament. The Yorkshire batter has warmed the bench in all six matches, given the settled playing XI of the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals Joe Root brings out the helicopter. Joe Root brings out the helicopter. 🚁🔥 https://t.co/SlOiqXxYOQ

Speaking in a pre-game interview with the host broadcaster, Root stated that despite not playing a game in IPL 2023, it's been delightful to learn from his teammates and refine his game. He said:

"I was fully expecting, coming into the Rajasthan Royals as there's not a lot of movement in the squad, coming into the start of the season. I knew it would be hard work to get into this team. I'm working hard and trying to make sure I'm ready when an opportunity arises and put in a performance if that is the case."

"But it's been great to see the guys about it, staying at a different environment and keep looking to learn and develop as a player as well."

The former England captain also expressed excitement ahead of their first game in Jaipur since 2019 and said:

"It's been fabulous so far. Obviously, it's my first involvement in the IPL and to be part of this franchise and the way they are playing at the minute, it's been fantastic. Guys are playing some pretty good stuff and full of confidence going in tonight. So, looking forward to what should be another special occasion. First game back here after a long time. We're desperate to perform well for our home fans."

Root was part of the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, held in the UAE his year and delivered some promising performances. The Englishman scored 214 runs in five matches at 53.50 while striking at 134.59.

"It's everything that I expected it to be" - Joe Root on this year's IPL

Joe Root playing for Dubai Capitals. (Credits: Twitter)

Elaborating more on his experience in the cash-rich league, Root said he watched some brilliant games unfold throughout the tournament and expects more of it. He said:

"I think it's everything that I expected it to be. There's been so many brilliant games across the course of the tournament so far and looks like it's going to keep coming. New rules have come in, sides bat so deep, got so many more options with the ball."

The 32-year-old hopes to sneak into the eleven at some stage and contribute to a win.

"It makes for a very good spectacle and you want to make sure to be on the right side of the close games. So far, more often than not we've managed to do that and hopefully, we can continue to do so. It's been great to be a part of it. Hopefully, at some point, I can force my way in and do something on the field."

The Royals are at the top of the table with five wins in six games and are currently taking on the Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur.

