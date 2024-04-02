"Kohli won't be able to do it alone" - Aakash Chopra picks Glenn Maxwell among 3 RCB players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs LSG

Aakash Chopra has urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to give Virat Kohli requisite support with the bat in their IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The two sides will square off at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, April 2. The home team, who have won just one out of their three games thus far, are placed ninth in the points table. However, a win against LSG will help them climb into the top four.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Maxwell as one of the RCB players in focus in Tuesday's game.

"Glenn Maxwell - I was surprised when he didn't bowl in the last match. There were so many left-handers in the opposition. So he could have done the job with the ball and might have picked up one or two wickets as well. In batting, he played two or three good shots, got lives as well, but then got out," he said (3:15).

"Kohli won't be able to do it alone. He will need someone's help. Glenn Maxwell has to be that guy who scores a lot of runs and quickly. 20-25 runs won't work out. Since we have started using Glenn Maxwell and consistency in the same sentence, you expect things like that from him," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Maxwell might be used with the ball as well against LSG. He reasoned that the off-spinner could be handy against the left-handers, namely Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya, in the visitors' batting lineup.

"He is running fast in the Orange Cap race" - Aakash Chopra on RCB opener Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is the joint-highest run-highest run-scorer in IPL 2024 alongside Riyan Parag. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that Virat Kohli is invariably one of the RCB players in focus.

"Virat Kohli once again because of the form he is in and you anyway expect more from him. He is running fast in the Orange Cap race. Rohit (Sharma) and Virat have scored runs and Mahi (MS Dhoni) is hitting. This is the vintage IPL that we are witnessing, so why not Virat Kohli once more?" he stated (2:00).

"What will be the challenges in front of Virat Kohli? You might see spinners at the start. It could be Ravi Bishnoi or Krunal Pandya. I want to see how Mayank Yadav bowls at this small ground, and whether Lucknow will adopt a different game plan. So Virat Kohli is our man in focus. He never goes out of focus," the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

Chopra chose Cameron Green as the third RCB player to watch out for in Tuesday's game.

The third player I am picking is Cameron Green. You have picked a bazooka and getting it to do the job of a needle. He is of no use at No. 5 or No. 6. If you bat him up the order, if you let him play in the powerplay, if he plays 10 games, he will play four to five very good knocks, but you are not giving him consistent opportunities," he observed (4:10).

Green scored 18 runs off 22 deliveries while batting at No. 5 in RCB's IPL 2024 opener against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Australian all-rounder has aggregated 36 runs while batting at No. 3 in his last two innings.

