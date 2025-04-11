"Kohli messed with Wrong Guy" - Top 10 funny memes as RCB suffer second straight loss at home venue in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their second consecutive loss in IPL 2025 at their home venue, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Thursday, April 10. Delhi Capitals (DC) beat them by six wickets to remain the only unbeaten side this season.

RCB batted first in the match after losing the toss and notched up a respectable total of 163 for seven in 20 overs. Phil Salt (37), Tim David (37*), Rajat Patidar (25), and Virat Kohli (22) chipped in with mini contributions for the hosts. KL Rahul then took DC over the line in the chase with a splendid knock of 93* (53) in the company of Tristan Stubbs, handing them a six-wicket win.

Gujarat Titans (GT) also defeated the Royal Challengers by eight wickets at the same venue earlier this month. Fans observed RCB's struggles at their home ground in IPL 2025 and trolled them by posting hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes:

"Virat Kohli messed with Wrong Guy KL RAHUL TOOK IT PERSONAL," a fan wrote.

"When he got run out, it seemed someone had put a pin on a flying balloon" - Aakash Chopra on turning point during RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra recently reviewed the IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC in a video on his YouTube channel. He pointed out Phil Salt's run-out in the first innings as a turning point in the game, considering the Englishman's blazing knock before the unfortunate incident.

"There was a massive turning point in this match. That was Phil Salt's run-out. Phil Salt hit 30 runs in a Mitchell Starc over, a six off the first ball, then another six and fours. He was absolutely outstanding. He had shaken Starc up. They had reached 53 after three overs. However, then he got run out," Aakash Chopra said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"When he got run out, suddenly it seemed someone had put a pin on a flying balloon, or had pulled the chain in a running bullet train because after that, you batted for 16 overs and scored only 100 runs. Just think how slow the road ahead became. Phil Salt was playing as if he was on a different pitch. That was, in my opinion, a huge turning point."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's assessment above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

