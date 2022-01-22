"Kolkata, you were a dream" - Shubman Gill shares emotional montage as he bids farewell to KKR

Shubman Gill's journey with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) came to an end with Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He has been snapped up by the new Ahmedabad-based franchise ahead of the 2022 IPL auction.

The 22-year-old took to social media to share a video montage of himself from his time at KKR. He captioned the video:

"Kolkata, you were a dream."

Watch the video here:

"Forever and always," KKR commented on the video.

His former teammates Nitish Rana and Shivam Mavi also commented with heart and star emojis. KKR also shared a series of photos of Gill as they bid farewell to the young star.

"Thank you for being a part of some of our fondest memories over the last four years. Go well, champ," they captioned the post.

They also shared a video tribute.

Gill was snapped up by KKR in the 2018 auction and played 58 matches for them in four years. He scored 1417 runs at a strike rate of 123, hitting 10 half-centuries.

Ahmedabad snap up Shubman Gill as draft pick

The two new franchises were allowed three picks each ahead of IPL 2022 auction. The Ahmedabad-based franchise, owned by the CVC Capital group, opted for heavy-hitting all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain along with star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill as their three picks.

Gill was released by KKR, with the team opting to retain Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine.

The Lucknow franchise picked KL Rahul as captain along with Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

Also Read Article Continues below

The IPL 2022 auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. It was announced that a total of 1,214 players have registered for the mega auction.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava