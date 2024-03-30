Kolkata Police share hilarious meme after Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hug it out during RCB vs KKR match of IPL 2024

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir hugged each other during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) clash between the two sides on Friday.

Previously, Kohli and Gambhir have been involved in heated exchanges a couple of times in the league. Their most recent fight took place last year when Gambhir was the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The match between Bengaluru and Kolkata was built around their rivalry, given their history. However, the two cricket stars showed great maturity and were seen sharing a hug during a strategic time out during RCB's innings.

Reacting to the incident, the Kolkata Police shared a hilarious meme on its official social media handles, writing (translated to English):

"Whether the problem is serious or huge, dial 100 for solution."

Virat Kohli was RCB's top performer with the bat against KKR, remaining unbeaten on 83. However, his heroics came in a losing cause, as Bengaluru failed to defend a 183-run target and lost the game by seven wickets. They became the first team to lose at their home venue this season.

"Should be given an Oscar" - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir burying the hatchet

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's hug drew hilarious reactions, and social media was flooded with memes. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar also made a hilarious remark on air when the incident took place.

Ravi Shastri, who was on commentary, stated that Kohli and Gambhir deserved the Fair Play award for their act. Gavaskar hilariously responded by saying that the two should also be awarded an Oscar.

Gavaskar was heard saying:

"Not only a Fair Play award, they should be given an Oscar."

With just one win to their name from three outings, Bengaluru are currently placed sixth in the points table. They will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.