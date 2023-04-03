"Krishnappa Gowtham can once again be the Impact Player" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's bowling heading into IPL 2023 clash against CSK

Aakash Chopra believes the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have a well-rounded attack and can once again use Krishnappa Gowtham as an Impact Player in spin-friendly conditions at Chepauk.

KL Rahul and Co. will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Monday's (April 3) IPL 2023 game in Chennai. They head into the match after a convincing 50-run win in their opening game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and will hope to continue their winning momentum.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that the Lucknow Super Giants have a formidable spin-bowling lineup, explaining:

"The bowling is looking very good in terms of horses for courses. They have Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya, an option in the form of Krishnappa Gowtham in the spin department, and if they want they can play Amit Mishra as well."

The former Indian opener added:

"I feel Krishnappa Gowtham can once again be the Impact Player because this team does not have too many off-spinners. If you get to bowl first, you will see Krishnappa Gowtham in the XI itself and then you might see Ayush Badoni playing as an Impact Player later."

Chopra highlighted that LSG have an equally good seam-bowling attack, elaborating:

"They have Avesh Khan, who does a decent job. He is not express pace or a gun death bowler but he provides you stability. Jaydev Unadkat will also like this pitch. After that, Mark Wood is a gun bowler. He picked up five wickets in the last match and he will definitely take two wickets in this match."

Mark Wood (5/14) was the Player of the Match against the Delhi Capitals. While Krishnappa Gowtham conceded just 23 runs in four overs, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece in that game.

"Kyle Mayers was absolutely outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's batting

Kyle Mayers smashed a 38-ball 73 against the Delhi Capitals. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that Quinton de Kock might still not be available, Aakash Chopra pointed out that LSG have a suitable backup for him, observing:

"Quinton de Kock is still not available. Kyle Mayers did well, so you can stick with him. KL Rahul is there alongside him. KL Rahul was dismissed early in the first match but Kyle Mayers was absolutely outstanding."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that LSG have depth in the batting department too, stating:

"After that, there is decent depth in batting. First Deepak Hooda comes, then Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya, and they use Ayush Badoni as well. They are using Nicholas Pooran as a finisher but if he continues to play as well as he is doing, it might come to their mind that he can be sent up the order."

Chopra concluded by saying that LSG look like a very decent team with most bases covered. However, he expects CSK to come up trumps in Monday evening's game.

Poll : Who will win Monday's game? CSK LSG 0 votes