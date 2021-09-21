"Krunal already in tears of joy"- Twitter reacts to RR's Mahipal Lomror storm

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Mahipal Lomror provided the exact impetus that the team needed as the inaugural IPL winners ended on 185 off their 20 overs. The highlight of his knock was the 24-run over that he scored against all-rounder Deepak Hooda.
Lomror scored 43 runs off just 17 balls, smashed two fours and two sixes in Hooda's over and completely turned the momentum in RR's favor. Deepak Hooda returned an unimpressive 37 runs off his two overs, having a terrible day with the ball.
Fans on Twitter trolled Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda for Lomror's onslaught. To provide context, Hooda had allegedly claimed that Krunal had abused him and had withdrawn his name from Baroda's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy squad.
They also hailed Arshdeep Singh for his performance. Here's what the fans had to say:
RR will be disappointed to not reach 200
RR got off to a sensational start thanks to some fireworks from Evin Lewis upfront. The West Indian scored 36 runs off just 21 balls, including seven fours and a six. Lewis and Sanju Samson departed in quick succession before Yashasvi Jaiswal had a small partnership with Liam Livingstone.
Once again, PBKS bowlers struck two blows and sent both back into the pavilion. Mahipal Lomror walked out to the middle and played a blinder due to which at one stage it looked like RR would cross the 200-run mark quite easily.
However, thanks to some sensational death bowling from Mohammad Shami and Arshdeep Singh, the Royals ended 15 runs short. Shami and Arshdeep nailed the yorkers to perfection and have definitely given PBKS some much-needed momentum.
Arshdeep turned out to be the star of the show, picking up five wickets. PBKS will believe the target of 186 is well within their grasp. However, they will still need a good start from their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.