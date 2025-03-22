  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Krunal Pandya rattles Venkatesh Iyer with a bouncer, castles him next ball in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

Krunal Pandya rattles Venkatesh Iyer with a bouncer, castles him next ball in KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch] 

By Gokul Nair
Modified Mar 22, 2025 21:09 IST
2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Krunal Pandya's mind games against Venkatesh Iyer worked in KKR vs RCB match (Image Credit: Getty)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) spinner Krunal Pandya marked his eventful debut for the franchise with Venkatesh Iyer's key wicket in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The defending champions' record acquisition was dismissed for just six runs off seven deliveries at Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22.

Ad

Pandya began the 13th over with a vicious bouncer, which caught both Venkatesh Iyer and the RCB wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma by surprise. The left-handed batter, who was playing without a helmet against the spinners, signaled for one straightaway after evading the tricky bouncer.

After a slight delay, the helmet was brought on for Iyer, and play was resumed. Pandya, however, dished out a flatted delivery on length, which the left-handed batter tried to work towards the on side. But, he could only chop it onto the stumps to continue KKR's collapse after a flying start.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ad

Venkatesh Iyer's dismissal left KKR struggling at 125/4 in the 13th over. It is to be noted that they were cruising at 107-1 at the halfway mark of the innings.

Krunal Pandya castles Rinky Singh to wrap up his spell against KKR in IPL 2025 opener

The formula of bowling flat and quick worked once again for Krunal Pandya as he managed to dismiss Rinku Singh in a similar fashion as Venkatesh Iyer.

Ad

After conceding only seven runs in his third over along with Iyer's wicket, Pandya was brought to bowl the 15th over to conclude his spell. The left-arm spinner kept things tight, giving away only four runs off his first five deliveries.

Pandya stuck to his trademark flat delivery in the final ball of his spell, firing it in as Rinku Singh tried to play across the line. But, the left-handed batter was castled, departing after scoring only 12 runs off 10 deliveries.

As of writing, RCB spinners have dragged their side back into the contest. The score reads 150/6 after Suyash Sharma castled Andre Russell in the 16th over.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी