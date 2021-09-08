"I'm ready" - Krunal Pandya on a potential T20 World Cup selection

All-rounder Krunal Pandya is all ready for a potential T20 World Cup call-up. He said on Wednesday that it was his dream to represent the country on the biggest stage, exuding belief that he's put in the groundwork in the past few years to deserve that chance.

Krunal Pandya was part of India's last T20I series before the World Cup - against Sri Lanka in July. He played just one game, though, collecting 3 runs and a wicket, before missing out on the final two matches due to COVID-19. Overall, the left-arm off-spinner has played 19 T20Is for India, picking up as many wickets and scoring 124 runs at a strike rate of 130.53.

In an interview with ESPNcricinfo, hours before the likely official squad announcement, Krunal Pandya said:

"I am ready. For any player, it's a dream to represent their country and play in the World Cup. I also have the same dream. Again, I feel like I am ready as well, I mean, I have played a good amount of cricket and done well. I am ready for the opportunity if I get it."

Krunal Pandya has also been an integral part of the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) team in the IPL. He has played 78 matches in the opulent league so far, accounting for over 49 wickets (economy rate of 7.29) and 1100 runs.

All about the grind 🏋️‍♂️💪 pic.twitter.com/9pNgUdqEKM — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) September 3, 2021

With an injury to Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya has come into strong contention for the T20 World Cup squad. However, it will be interesting to see if the selectors choose two left-arm spin all-rounders, given how Ravindra Jadeja will undoubtedly be in the team.

"Not a floater or finisher, I'm a proper batsman" - Krunal Pandya

Speaking on what he would bring to the team, Krunal Pandya said he's a "proper batsman" who can play any role for the team. He asserted that he doesn't want to be seen from the narrow prism of a floater or finisher.

Krunal Pandya said:

"One thing I know is I am a proper batsman who can bat at any number from three to seven. I can finish the game as well, which I have done in the past. And I have also played that role where I have to for 20-2 or 20-3 and I have to play out and build the innings. I have done both the things but I won't say I am a floater or a finisher. I feel like I am a proper batsman who can do anything in any situation."

Krunal Pandya further said that like with his batting, he's a multi-role bowler too. He stated that he can bowl in any condition and adapt to any role the team wants him to fulfill. The all-rounder added:

"With bowling as well, I have bowled in powerplays, in the middle-overs, bowled those 16-17th overs, bowled 20th over also. So, I feel I can do any role that the team requires and that's how I prepare also. I don't want to be a one dimensional player or someone who can do only one particular role. I want to be someone's who's flexible and can do anything for the team, whichever team I play."

Back with 𝙈𝙄 team 💙 Trust the process 💪 @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/uLl1z3QioL — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) September 2, 2021

India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against age-old rivals Pakistan on October 24.

