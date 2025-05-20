Kwena Maphaka pulls off another excellent catch to end Ayush Mhatre's onslaught in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Kwena Maphaka pulled off his second brilliant catch of the innings to see the back of the dangerous Ayush Mhatre in his side's IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

The South African pacer took a well-judged catch at long-on, and Mhatre had to walk back after an impressive knock.

The dismissal came in the sixth over of the innings sent down by right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande. Mhatre had launched three consecutive boundaries off Deshpande's bowling and tried to follow up with a maximum, but miscued it.

Maphaka, stationed at long-on, came running in from the boundary and took a diving catch, sending the 17-year-old packing for 43 off 20 deliveries.

Watch the dismissal below:

Mhatre had also gone hammer and tongs against Yudhvir Singh in his second over, carting him for 24 runs, along with Ravichandran Ashwin. The teenage prodigy has been the Super Kings' find of the season.

Kwena Maphaka took a stunning catch to see the back of Urvil Patel for a duck

Yudhvir Singh celebrates a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

Maphaka was earlier involved in a stunning fielding display to send Urvil Patel packing. The latter tried to go over mid-on, but the pacer intercepted it by timing his leap to perfection and taking the catch. This was Yudhvir Singh's second strike of the over. He sent back Devon Conway for 10 and Urvil for a two-ball duck.

Meanwhile, the coin toss fell in favour of the Royals and Sanju Samson elected to field first in Delhi, expecting the wicket to play better in the second half of the contest. Although both sides are out of the playoffs contention, they will be keen to avoid finishing at the bottom of the points table.

For the Royals, this is their final game, but the Super Kings have one more match to go when they face the Gujarat Titans on May 25.

