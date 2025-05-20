  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL Auction 2025
  • Kwena Maphaka pulls off another excellent catch to end Ayush Mhatre's onslaught in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kwena Maphaka pulls off another excellent catch to end Ayush Mhatre's onslaught in CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 20, 2025 20:46 IST
Kwena Maphaka. (Image Credits: IPL X)
Kwena Maphaka. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Kwena Maphaka pulled off his second brilliant catch of the innings to see the back of the dangerous Ayush Mhatre in his side's IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The game is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

Ad

The South African pacer took a well-judged catch at long-on, and Mhatre had to walk back after an impressive knock.

The dismissal came in the sixth over of the innings sent down by right-arm pacer Tushar Deshpande. Mhatre had launched three consecutive boundaries off Deshpande's bowling and tried to follow up with a maximum, but miscued it.

Maphaka, stationed at long-on, came running in from the boundary and took a diving catch, sending the 17-year-old packing for 43 off 20 deliveries.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the dismissal below:

Ad

Mhatre had also gone hammer and tongs against Yudhvir Singh in his second over, carting him for 24 runs, along with Ravichandran Ashwin. The teenage prodigy has been the Super Kings' find of the season.

Kwena Maphaka took a stunning catch to see the back of Urvil Patel for a duck

Yudhvir Singh celebrates a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)
Yudhvir Singh celebrates a wicket. (Credits: IPL X)

Maphaka was earlier involved in a stunning fielding display to send Urvil Patel packing. The latter tried to go over mid-on, but the pacer intercepted it by timing his leap to perfection and taking the catch. This was Yudhvir Singh's second strike of the over. He sent back Devon Conway for 10 and Urvil for a two-ball duck.

Ad

Meanwhile, the coin toss fell in favour of the Royals and Sanju Samson elected to field first in Delhi, expecting the wicket to play better in the second half of the contest. Although both sides are out of the playoffs contention, they will be keen to avoid finishing at the bottom of the points table.

For the Royals, this is their final game, but the Super Kings have one more match to go when they face the Gujarat Titans on May 25.

About the author
Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications