“Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai” - Rohit Sharma’s hilarious taunt at Shardul Thakur ahead of MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma, being his funny self, greeted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur with a hilarious taunt ahead of their IPL 2025 match. MI and LSG play each other on Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium.

During a practice session ahead of the game, Rohit Sharma was seen sitting beside LSG mentor Zaheer Khan. At that moment, Shardul Thakur walked in and was taunted hilariously by Rohit for arriving late to practice.

"Kya re hero, abhi aa raha hai. Ghar ka team hai kya? (Hey hero, you're coming now. Is this your home's team?)," he was heard telling Shardul.

Mumbai Indians posted a video of the same on their official X (Twitter) handle, which can be seen below -

MI have won all of their last four matches and are in top form coming into this game. Meanwhile, LSG lost their previous match against Delhi Capitals by eight wickets and will be eager to make a comeback in this game.

Rohit Sharma's return to form is a huge boost for MI

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma returned to form after having a poor start to the season with the bat. He has scored two consecutive half-centuries in their last two matches. Against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit slammed an unbeaten 76 off just 45 balls, hitting four boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 168.89.

In their last match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), he once again batted beautifully, making 70 runs off 46 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes at a strike-rate of 152.17.

Rohit Sharma's return to form is a huge boost for Mumbai Indians, particularly given the stage of the tournament. With the race for the playoffs getting intense, each game from here on will be crucial.

Mumbai had lost four of their first five matches but have made a terrific comeback with four wins in their last four games. They will be eager to carry the momentum and continue their winning streak.

With ten points in the kitty, MI have a good chance of adding a few more wins and qualifying for the playoffs.

