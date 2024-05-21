"Kyu nahi ho raha 400 par"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 between SRH and KKR

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) got bundled out for 159 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday, May 21. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is playing host to this encounter.

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Mitchell Starc stunned the Hyderabad side by cleaning up their star opener, Travis Head, on the second ball of the match for a duck. Abhishek Sharma also perished in the second over, much to the disappointment of the SunRisers fans. Starc then dismissed Nitish Reddy and Shabhaz Ahmad at the end of the fifth over to reduce SRH to 39/4.

Rahul Tripathi (55) and Heinrich Klaasen (32) then stitched together a 62-run partnership for the fifth wicket to help their side claw their way back after a disastrous start. Klaasen's departure in the 11th triggered another collapse as the SunRisers slipped from 101/4 to 126/9 in a couple of overs. Pat Cummins then played a cameo of 30 (24) in the company of Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (7*) to take his side to a respectable total.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 between SRH and KKR. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"The whole bowling group was fantastic" - KKR pacer Mitchell Starc after his 3-wicket spell in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2024 vs SRH

At the mid-innings break, KKR pacer Mitchell Starc reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings and his sensational spell. He said:

"Maybe, I have played a fair bit of cricket. Have been fortunate to have played in some big games. Nine months ago, we played in front of a packed stadium. Nice to get a few early wickets, especially with the way SRH play. The whole bowling group was fantastic. (On the Head wicket) He has been phenomenal throughout and that was a big wicket."

Starc continued:

"Abhishek as well, to get them cheaply set us on our way. There is certainly dew now. It started to pick up half-way through. The wicket has gotten skiddier. There was swing and our spinners found a way to be effective. I think the wicket will get a little better but it will swing as well."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know your views in the comments section.

