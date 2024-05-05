"L in Ruturaj Gaikwad stands for luck at toss" - Fans react as CSK skipper loses his 10th toss of the 2024 IPL season vs PBKS

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's woeful run with the coin continued as he lost his 10th toss of the season to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Gaikwad's sole triumph at the toss has come in CSK's win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. Since then, he has been on the wrong side of the coin, a run that extends to six matches now.

The skipper has claimed that he has practiced coin tosses in the dugout, where he has been successful, but has not been able to win where it counts.

Before flipping the coin, PBKS skipper Sam Curran smiled at his counterpart while Danny Morrison spoke about Gaikwad's tough luck after the CSK skipper called it wrong.

"I think we have to focus on the process and do things right. We like to focus on what mistakes that we made and try to rectify those. This season there has been a lot of injuries, flu and we forced to make quite a few changes. Losing 10 tosses and winning five games is still a positive," Gaikwad said at the toss.

CSK have been put into bat first yet again by PBKS who are chasing their third straight win in IPL 2024 to remain alive in the race for playoffs. Curran and company also have an ongoing five-match winning streak over the defending champions, a run which began in 2021.

Fans reacted to Gaikwad's unbelievable run with the coin on social media right after the toss. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"I feel like life is just a game of toss and I am Ruturaj Gaikwad," one tweet read.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad might lose 15 tosses out of 14 matches," another tweet read.

"L in ruturaj gaikwad stands for luck at toss," one fan wrote.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's current run with the coin resembles the one MS Dhoni underwent in IPL 2012

Much like Gaikwad in the ongoing season, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni also endured a lack of luck at the toss at one time. During the 2012 IPL season, the then-CSK captain had lost a total of 12 tosses.

The Men in Yellow went on to play the final that season, which coincidentally was also in Chennai, much like the 2024 final is going to be. CSK, however, lost to KKR by five wickets after failing to defend 191 on home turf.

