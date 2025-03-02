"Lag gayi men's team waali panauti inko...ab atleast 10 saal tak trophy bhool jaao"- Fans react as RCB loses all four home games in WPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced the wrath of the fans after they lost all four home games in the WPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. They began the Bengaluru leg of the tournament with a four-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians (MI). UP Warriorz then beat the defending champions via a Super Over after the match initially ended in a tie. Gujarat Giants (GG) registered a comfortable six-wicket victory last Thursday.

Delhi Capitals (DC) piled on the misery for the Royal Challengers with a thumping nine-wicket win on Saturday (March 1) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The hosts were outplayed in all departments in the latest match as DC dominated the proceedings.

Nallapureddy Charani (2/28), Shikha Pandey (2/24), and Co. restricted RCB to 147/5 in the first innings with the ball. Shafali Verma (80*) and Jess Jonassen (60*) then completed the chase in a hurry in just 15.3 overs with blazing half-centuries.

RCB fans were disappointed after a fourth straight loss for their team at their home ground. They expressed their reactions through X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the reactions:

"Lag gayi men's team waali panauti inko....ab atleast 10 saal tak trophy bhool jaao," a fan wrote.

"The team that silences their own crowd," a fan wrote.

"Ee Sala cup lollipopu," a fan wrote.

"Finally wo got our old rcb back.. nostalgic.." a fan wrote.

"RCB's game plan: score 147, huddle up, and hope Delhi Capitals forget how to bat," a fan wrote.

"RCB finds new ways and words Gutted, come back, win hearts, claw back But win is not in dictionary," a fan wrote.

"Rcb is the only team who gets silenced in Chinnaswamy every time. Aur dusre grounds pe bhi. 2008 se dekhra hu," a fan wrote.

"Chinnaswamy used to be a fortress for RCB, but now it’s turning into a hunting ground for opponents," a fan wrote.

"Really hard one for the fans who came out and supported us in huge numbers"- RCB Captain Smriti Mandhana after loss vs DC in WPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana expressed gratitude for the support of the fans. She also apologized for not winning a single game at home in WPL 2025, saying: (via Cricbuzz)

"Really hard one for the fans who came out and supported us in huge numbers. Would just say sorry because they came out in huge numbers. We couldn't win a match in Bangalore in WPL 2025. Huge thanks to them. They're still chanting RCB - there's a reason they're the best fans in the world."

RCB will next face UP Warriorz in WPL 2025 on March 8 in Lucknow.

