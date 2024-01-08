"Lalit Modi called me and threatened to end my career" - Praveen Kumar shares story behind his first IPL contract

Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar recently spoke about how he did not want to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the maiden season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008.

Kumar mentioned that Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) were his first-choice team, given that the capital is closer to his hometown, Meerut. He recalled how he was asked to sign in a paper by an RCB official ahead of the season.

The 37-year-old was unaware that it was a contract and ended up signing it. Kumar claimed that when he showed reluctance to join RCB, IPL founder Lalit Modi threatened to end his career.

During an interview with The Lallantop, Praveen Kumar said:

"I did not want to play for RCB because Bangalore was quite far away from my place, I didn't know English, and the food was not to my liking. Delhi is quite close to Meerut, which would have allowed me to travel to my home once in a while. However, there was a person who made me sign a paper. I did not know it was the contract. I told them I wanted to play for Delhi and not Bangalore. Lalit Modi called me and threatened to end my career."

In the same interview, Praveen Kumar also suggested that veteran official Marais Erasmus is terrible at his job. He added:

"He is a pathetic umpire. His decisions are horrible; he gives out when it is not out and gives not out when it is out. We were playing a Test match in Nottingham. I had bowled a lot of overs. Kevin Pietersen was hit on the pads off my bowling, and it was plumb in front. Erasmus adjudged it not out. I told him, 'Tu andha vandha hai kya?' (Are you blind or what?)."

Praveen Kumar announced his retirement in 2018 after being unsold in the IPL auction. He still plays in T20 leagues of retired cricketers.

"Pakistani players are liars" - Praveen Kumar's take on Men in Green cricketers

Praveen Kumar further stated that most Pakistani cricketers like to show off. He disclosed that while he is good friends with a few of them, the majority of Pakistani players are liars.

"Pakistani players are liars," Kumar added. "They pretend to be something they are not. They are show-offs. However, I have a few friends over there, with Kamran Akmal being one of them."

Kumar was part of the Manipal Tigers in the 2023 edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC). The Harbhajan Singh-led side beat the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the final to win the tournament.

