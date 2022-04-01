"Bravo is a champion" - Lasith Malinga congratulates CSK all-rounder on becoming highest wicket-taker in IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo became the leading wicket-taker in IPL history with his 171st scalp against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday.

The veteran all-rounder leapfrogged T20 legend Lasith Malinga to sit at the top of the chart. He reached the landmark with the wicket of Deepak Hooda in the 18th over of the Lucknow innings. He finished with figures of 4-0-35-1 in the match as CSK succumbed to another defeat in IPL 2022.

Malinga, who is currently part of the Rajasthan Royals support staff group, took to Twitter to congratulate the West Indies cricketer. He wrote:

"Bravo is a CHAMPION. Congratulations on becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history mate @DJBravo47. More to go young man! #IPL2022."

Former Mumbai Indians cricketer Lasitha Malinga has 170 wickets to his name from 122 matches IPL matches. The CSK all-rounder achieved the landmark in his 153rd game. Amit Mishra (166 wickets), Piyush Chawla (157 wickets), and Harbhajan Singh (150 wickets) are the next three bowlers to feature on the list.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old also has the highest number of wickets to his name in T20 cricket with 575 scalps in 524 matches. Imran Tahir is second on the chart with 451 wickets.

The Trinidadian is also the fastest to reach to 300, 400, and 500 T20 wickets.

"My personal goal is never to get the most wickets" - Dwayne Bravo

On the day he became the highest wicket-taker in the IPL, Bravo asserted that he is keener on winning more trophies than achieving any personal goal.

The former West Indies all-rounder also stated that his goal is to win more trophies than his teammate Kieron Pollard. Speaking to Sportstar, the celebrated cricketer said:

“My personal goal is to win trophies, and my personal goal is never to get the most wickets, score the most runs, take the most catches – that is never my goal because it's not something you can set out and plan."

He added:

“These things come with the multiple games you play and you know, your form and all these things, but for me, the most important thing is, I want the most titles, the most trophies, and there's a race between myself and my best friend Kieron Pollard, on who can finish (with) the most T20 trophies.”

Incidentally, the CSK all-rounder has 16 T20 titles under his belt, one more than Pollard, who has won 15 T20 tournaments.

