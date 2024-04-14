"Last year was a Fluke season for him" - Fans troll Ajinkya Rahane as his promotion to opener fails in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 clash 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for just five runs off eight deliveries in the high-octane clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rahane was sent out to open the innings alongside Rachin Ravindra, with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad slotting in at No.3. This marked the first time Rahane opened the innings since the 2022 season.

Mohammad Nabi kept Rahane on the edge in the first over of the innings, while Gerald Coetzee made life quite difficult for the right-handed batter. The speedster drew out successive dot balls off Rahane, bringing the batter under pressure. Rahane felt the need to take him on with the field restrictions in place.

However, his attempt to pull Coetzee over the 30-yard circle did not work as the ball hit him high on the bat. Hardik Pandya then proceeded to take the simplest of catches at mid-on to end the botched experiment by CSK.

Fans remarked that there is no more hope left for Ajinkya Rahane as his sluggish start to the ongoing season continued. Rahane had not batted in CSK's win over KKR at Chepauk due to a calf niggle.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Rahane is finished, last year was a Fluke season for him. He will get unsold next year," one tweet read.

"CSK fans this is how betrayed we felt when Rahane played that knock in the T20 WC semis in Wankhede," one fan opined.

"What was the point of that Rahane promotion," one user remarked.

CSK slowly finding some flow after Ajinkya Rahane's early departure

CSK were reduced to 8/1 after 1.4 overs following Rahane's dismissal. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad eased the tension with a six off Mohammed Nabi in the third over. The pair of Gaikwad and Ravindra dealt with Bumrah's first over cautiously and then proceeded to take on Coetzee and Akash Madhwal to conclude the powerplay.

As of writing, CSK are placed at 48/1 after six overs. Gaikwad is looking in excellent touch, racing off to 29 runs off 17 deliveries, while Ravindra will also look to get a move on in the middle overs.