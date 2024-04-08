Law student files PIL over matches being conducted at Mullanpur Stadium despite environmental breaches - Reports

A final-year law student, Nikhil Thamman, from UILS Panjab University, has filed a PIL (Public interest litigation) before the Punjab and Haryana High Court to stop matches being held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur.

The stadium, which is spread over 41 acres and boasts a capacity of 33,000, was established in 2021. Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the stadium was announced as the new home venue for the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Previously, the franchise used to play their home matches at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

The venue conducted its first-ever IPL match when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) took on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on the opening weekend of IPL 2024.

As the stadium readies itself to host more matches in the coming weeks, the PIL claims that it was constructed without the appropriate and necessary environmental guidelines, according to Bar and Bench. Furthermore, the petitioner termed the entire construction as 'unauthorized', and the venue is in breach of the Environment Impact Assessment Notification of 2006 issued by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The violation stems from the fact that the authorities did not obtain an environmental clearance from the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) in line with a Supreme Court directive. The stadium is only 10 kilometers away from a bird sanctuary in Chandigarh.

“As of now, no eco-sensitive zone has been declared around the two wildlife sanctuaries of the UT Chandigarh. Therefore, all projects falling within the 10 km radius of the boundary of two bird sanctuaries –– Chandigarh City Bird Sanctuary in Sector 21 and Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary –– were required to seek the environment clearance," the petitioner wrote.

To make matters worse, the authorities also did not obtain the mandatory wildlife and forest clearance from the Department of Forest and Wildlife in Chandigarh before beginning construction of the venue in Mullanpur.

Apart from the immediate halt in the IPL proceedings at the venue, the petitioner has also demanded strict action against the authorities who did not get the required clearances for the construction and those who allowed it to be constructed without those permits.

"I urge all the fans to fill up the stands to the brim once again" - Sanjay Bangar on PBKS' upcoming match in Mullanpur against SRH

PBKS' head of cricket development Sanjay Bangar wanted the stands in Mullanpur to be full to support their side as they look to string a set of wins and generate momentum midway through the campaign.

"We are always aware that our fans want the best from us at all times. Whenever we are playing at home, our fans always have it in them to be the loudest and their constant support always inspires us to leave no stone unturned to get the desired results.

"So, I urge all the fans to fill up the stands to the brim once again on Tuesday, and help us add another win to our results and maintain our 100 per cent home record," Bangar told PBKS' website.

PBKS will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.