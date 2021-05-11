IPL 2021: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan feels batters in the tournament couldn't analyze Rahul Chahar 

Former leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan opined that Rahul Chahar's ability to outfox the batters by not allowing them to read his bowling was the reason behind his success in IPL 2021. The youngster was one of the most impressive spinners in the tournament before it was suspended.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan added that Rahul Chahar's attitude on the field helped him excel in IPL 2021. He believes that the 21-year-old has got all the necessary ingredients to be a good leg-spinner.

"Chahar was more impressive in his role because people were not able to analyze him that much. Chahar was definitely very gutsy, large-hearted -all the ingredients that a leg spinner needs. And more importantly, he was not afraid of getting hit. His body language looked good," wrote Laxman Sivaramakrishnan in his column on cricket.com.

Before the tournament was suspended, Rahul Chahar was the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in 7 games. He had a brilliant economy rate of 7.21 and even outperformed Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (10 wickets) - the ICC's No. 2 bowler in T20I cricket.

Nothing pained me more than witnessing the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Yuzvendra Chahal

In his column, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan also spoke about the dip in the performances of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The spinner didn't feature in a single game in the first leg of the tournament while Chahal only managed to pick up four wickets in 7 matches while conceding 8.26 runs an over.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said that the batsman in the IPL have now found ways to counter the duo's bowling.

"Nothing pained me more than witnessing the fall of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo was very successful in the early part of their career. Batsmen were not aware of what they were bowling but now they have been found out. There are computer analysts in every team to help batsmen study bowlers," explained Sivaramakrishnan.