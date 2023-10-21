"Learned a lot when I was playing for Sunrisers" - David Warner credits his IPL tenure for resounding white-ball success

Australian opener David Warner credited his Indian Premier League (IPL) stints, especially the one with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), for his tremendous white-ball success.

The 36-year-old is the talk of the town following his breathtaking 163 off 124 deliveries in Australia's crucial 62-run win over Pakistan in Bangalore on Friday, October 20. Warner shared a sparkling 259-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh, the second-highest opening stand in World Cup history, to propel Australia to a massive 367/9 in 50 overs.

Speaking post-game, Warner attributed his ability to change gears and play in the Indian conditions to his stint with SRH.

"I think that's where in T20 cricket, I've learned a little bit as well to change my gears, especially in IPL. I learned a lot when I was playing for Sunrisers that you're able to have a lot more time than you think. And I think playing on these surfaces specifically, you know, if you give yourself time at the back end, you can actually score big," said David Warner (via icc-cricket.com).

"And that's what I felt today. I look to try and get to 35 overs and then from there, try and put my foot down if I'm still in. So, yeah, it's probably in the back of your mind, you've got a lot more time," he added.

Despite starting his IPL career and currently with the Delhi franchise, David Warner became a household name during his eight-year run between 2014 and 2021 with SRH.

The southpaw was the Orange Cap winner twice, in 2015 and 2017, and captained the side to the IPL title in 2016. Warner is also the third-leading run-scorer in IPL history, only behind Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, with 6,397 runs at an average of 41.53 and a 139.91 strike rate, including four centuries.

"Established early on in my career that 50 overs is a long time" - David Warner

David Warner was at his versatile best against pace and spin.

David Warner mentioned how embracing a long period of 50 overs has helped him break down the innings and switch gears accordingly.

The 36-year-old boasts phenomenal ODI numbers, with 6,625 runs at an average of 45.37 and a strike rate of 96.82, including 21 centuries. Warner has the three highest scores by an Aussie batter at the ODI World Cup, with his 178 against Afghanistan in 2015, 166 against Bangladesh in 2019, and the most recent 163 against Pakistan.

"Look, for me, I think what I've established early on in my career is that 50 overs is a long time. And having played Test cricket, you actually can take that out there and change your gears quite easily. So, in the first 10, two new balls, you’ve got to respect that. But then if you get away, you can get on top of it and then you can be 50 off the first 10. And then from there, you set the platform for yourself and that's the energy you feed off. And then you look to try and bat," said Warner (via icc-cricket.com).

Following a dismal beginning to the 2023 World Cup, the veteran opener has raced to sixth on the leading run-scorers chart with 228 runs in four games.

Meanwhile, Australia have won back-to-back games after suffering defeats in their opening two matches to resurrect their campaign. The five-time World Champions will take on Netherlands in their next outing in Delhi on Wednesday, October 25.