"Learning the hard way is the only way the lesson sticks" -Former India opener reacts to Digvesh Rathi's one-match suspension in IPL 2025

Former India opener and 2016 IPL winner Shikhar Dhawan hopes the one-match suspension for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi proved to be a turning point for him. The 39-year-old added that he wished the suspension would help him channel the "fire" in a better manner in future.
Dhawan also wished that Rathi respected every opponent he plays against on the field. With the ball, he has been one of the bright spots for LSG with 14 wickets in 12 matches for the franchise.
"Sometimes, learning the hard way is the only way the lesson sticks. Hopefully, this will be a turning point where Rathi learns to channel that fire more constructively and show the respect every player deserves on the field," Dhawan wrote on X on Tuesday, May 20.
Rathi, who is playing his maiden IPL season, has been fined multiple times for the notebook celebration after dismissing a batter. Earlier in the season, his brother had said that Rathi did the notebook celebration after taking a wicket as it motivated him.
On Monday, May 19, he was involved in a verbal altercation with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Abhishek Sharma after taking his wicket.
Digvesh Rathi fined 50 percent of his match fee, suspended for one match
Digvesh Rathi was fined 50 percent of his match fee and suspended for one IPL match for his involvement in a verbal altercation with Abhishek Sharma in the match in Lucknow on Monday, May 19.
The suspension came after Rathi had accumulated a total of five demerit points for his actions in the season so far. As a result, he will not be available for LSG's next match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. Sharma was also fined 25 percent of his match fee for his involvement in the incident.
