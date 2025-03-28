Legendary CSK opener meets up with MS Dhoni, R Ashwin among others ahead of IPL 2025 match vs RCB [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Matthew Hayden met CSK players ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams are set to face off on Friday, March 28, in Chennai.

Matthew Hayden is currently working as a commentator in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The left-hander played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for three years from 2008 to 2010.

Ahead of the clash against RCB, he was seen catching up with MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, and other members of the coaching staff such as Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey during a training session.

He was all smiles during his interaction with his old CSK teammates, as seen in a video posted by the franchise on their social media. The caption read:

"Then, now and Forever Yellove, Haydos! 💛🫂#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu 🦁💛

During his stint with the franchise, Hayden scored 1107 runs from 32 matches at an average of 36.90 and a strike-rate of 137.51 with eight half-centuries. His best outing came in the 2009 season, where he smashed 572 runs from 12 matches with an average of 52.00 and a strike-rate of 144.81.

Can CSK continue their dominant record against RCB at home in IPL 2025?

Talking of the rivalry between CSK and RCB, the Chennai-based franchise have had the better of their opponents, beating them 21 times out of their 33 IPL meetings so far.

Notably, out of the nine matches between the two teams in Chennai so far, CSK have emerged victorious eight times, losing just one game, way back in 2008 during the inaugural edition of the IPL.

They began their 2025 season with a win over Mumbai Indians at home and will be confident heading into the clash against RCB. Ruturaj Gaikwad and his troops will be keen to build on the momentum and continue their dominant IPL record against RCB at home.

