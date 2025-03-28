  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Legendary CSK opener meets up with MS Dhoni, R Ashwin among others ahead of IPL 2025 match vs RCB [Watch]

Legendary CSK opener meets up with MS Dhoni, R Ashwin among others ahead of IPL 2025 match vs RCB [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified Mar 28, 2025 15:04 IST
MS Dhoni and R Ashwin in action for CSK during an IPL 2025 match (Image Credits: CSK/X)
MS Dhoni and R Ashwin in action for CSK during an IPL 2025 match (Image Credits: CSK/X)

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Matthew Hayden met CSK players ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The two teams are set to face off on Friday, March 28, in Chennai.

Ad

Matthew Hayden is currently working as a commentator in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The left-hander played for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL for three years from 2008 to 2010.

Ahead of the clash against RCB, he was seen catching up with MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, and other members of the coaching staff such as Stephen Fleming and Michael Hussey during a training session.

He was all smiles during his interaction with his old CSK teammates, as seen in a video posted by the franchise on their social media. The caption read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Then, now and Forever Yellove, Haydos! 💛🫂#CSKvRCB #WhistlePodu 🦁💛
Ad

During his stint with the franchise, Hayden scored 1107 runs from 32 matches at an average of 36.90 and a strike-rate of 137.51 with eight half-centuries. His best outing came in the 2009 season, where he smashed 572 runs from 12 matches with an average of 52.00 and a strike-rate of 144.81.

Can CSK continue their dominant record against RCB at home in IPL 2025?

Talking of the rivalry between CSK and RCB, the Chennai-based franchise have had the better of their opponents, beating them 21 times out of their 33 IPL meetings so far.

Ad

Notably, out of the nine matches between the two teams in Chennai so far, CSK have emerged victorious eight times, losing just one game, way back in 2008 during the inaugural edition of the IPL.

They began their 2025 season with a win over Mumbai Indians at home and will be confident heading into the clash against RCB. Ruturaj Gaikwad and his troops will be keen to build on the momentum and continue their dominant IPL record against RCB at home.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी