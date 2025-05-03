"Let it be plans, Ravi bhai" - MS Dhoni's funny response to a serious query at toss during RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni issued a witty reply to Ravi Shastri during the toss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 3. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar lost yet another toss on home turf as the visitors opted to bowl first.

Ad

MS Dhoni called the right side of the coin, and opened up about his reasons behind opting to bowl on a 'tacky' wicket. The pitch was under covers due to persistent rain during the lead-up to the fixture.

"We will have a bowl first. I think we want to make the most of the last four games and looking for individuals who can make an impact next season. Seems a bit tacky, has been under covers for quite some time. This has been a venue where scoring runs has been pretty easy. Hoping that after the initial tackiness, there will be runs on offer," the CSK skipper elaborated on his decision to bowl first.

Ad

Trending

As a follow-up, Ravi Shastri asked MS Dhoni about how the team will proceed in the powerplay, amid the team's persistent struggles in the IPL 2025 season.

In reply, Dhoni chuckled and remarked that the team will plan as per the wicket's nature. Have a look at the light-hearted moment right here (2:15).

"Let it be plans, Ravi bhai. We will see how the wicket behaves, and then take it forward," Dhoni added.

Ad

During the reverse fixture, CSK were hit for 56 runs in the powerplay after an early onslaught by Phil Salt. The boost at the start proved to be the ideal platform for RCB to post 196 in 20 overs, a total which they managed to comfortably defend.

CSK have been all over the place in the powerplay against RCB in IPL 2025

None of the plans Dhoni potentially envisioned for the powerplay have come off so far. The makeshift opener, Jacob Bethell, dominated the proceedings from the word go to smash three consecutive boundaries off the first over by Khaleel Ahmed. The left-arm pacer conceded 19 runs in his second over, including three sixes as RCB continued to maintain a rate of over 10 runs an over.

CSK had a chance to claim the first wicket, but Bethell was dropped in the fourth over after a collision between Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana. At the time of writing, RCB are cruising at 71-0 at the end of the powerplay, with CSK already running out of options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More