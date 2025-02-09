"Let’s drive around! Shall we" - R Ashwin poses with his wife in a serene location [In Pictures]

Former Indian off-spinner R Ashwin recently posed with his wife Prithi Narayanan in a lush green location. He retired from international cricket in December last year, mid-way during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series in Australia.

R Ashwin had a stellar Test career and ended up as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in the format with 537 scalps in 106 games. Only Anil Kumble is ahead of him with 619 wickets. He will still be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season, where he will reunite with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being apart for a decade.

Ashwin has been spending some quality time with his family over the past few weeks following his international cricket retirement. He gave a glimpse of it on Sunday (February 9) by sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, where he could be seen posing with his wife, Prithi. He captioned the post:

"Let’s drive around ! Shall we @prithinarayanan

"His major advantages lie in his physical fitness" - R Ashwin on Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja

R Ashwin recently heaped praise on his long-term teammate Ravindra Jadeja's fitness levels and stated that he is a born athlete. He pointed out that the Saurashtra player is naturally fit and has the ability to cover opposite corners of the ground even at his current age (36).

Speaking about Jadeja in a video on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said: (via NDTV):

"Jadeja is way more gifted than I ever can be. He is a born athlete. His major advantages lie in his physical fitness. He is naturally fit. Even at this age, he can cover the entire area from long on to deep square leg while standing at mid-wicket. I wouldn't be surprised. And I will be more than happy for him."

He further added:

"Our media fails to appreciate when a player does well. Whenever we lose, everyone becomes a villain. He dismissed Joe Root. Jadeja always goes under the radar. He is a 'Jackpot Jango.' He is +10 in the field, also bowls well and bats in pressure situations as well. We don't give Jadeja enough credit."

Ravindra Jadeja has been impressive with the ball in the ongoing ODI series against England, picking up six wickets across two games.

