'Let's get creative' - Virat Kohli announces new AR filter with #BatTalk on Instagram

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has been quite active on social media platforms these past few months. Owing to the strict lockdown in the first half of the year, cricketers had no other way to connect with fans at home.

They also used platforms such as Instagram live to stay in touch with their teammates and athletes from other sports. Kohli himself was a strong proponent of this, even connecting with the likes of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri and more.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is immensely popular on Instagram. He has over 80 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. And it appears as though he is embracing the other features that it has to offer as well.

Instagram launched a new feature titled Reels earlier this year.

Many celebrities have used the reels section to reach greater number of fans. Virat Kohli, too, announced a #BatTalk contest on the feature, where the fans need to use the new Augmented Reality filter of the Delhi-based batsman and make creative short videos.

"Guys, it's finally here. Visit my Instagram profile and scroll over to the filters tab to try out my new AR filter. Shoot something creative and use #BatTalk in your videos for a repost. Let's get creative!" Virat Kohli wrote on Instagram while sharing an AR video of himself in the Indian cricket team jersey.

Virat Kohli has created many records on Instagram

While Virat Kohli regularly shatters records on the cricket field, the 32-year-old star also holds many Instagram records to his name. The Indian batsman is the most-followed cricketer on the platform, while he also has the most followers among all Asian celebrities.

Notably, Kohli has more followers than UEFA Champions League, basketball legend LeBron James, famous musician Shakira, Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, and even David Beckham.

In terms of other athletes, the Indian skipper is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. in the total number of followers.