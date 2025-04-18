Liam Livingstone completely miscues a big hit off Xavier Bartlett to be sent packing for 4 in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Liam Livingstone fell cheaply for four in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru on Friday, April 18. The right-handed batter charged down the wicket to Xavier Bartlett off the final ball of the fourth over. However, he miscued a big hit and was caught by Priyansh Arya at cover.

The dismissal extended a difficult stretch with the bat for the Englishmam, who has been dismissed for a single-digit score in each of his previous three matches with the bat. His highest score in IPL 2025 came against Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru, in which he made 54 off 40 balls.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

Livingstone's dismissal also put RCB's innings in disarray after the opening duo of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli fell for four and one, respectively. The hosts omitted Devdutt Padikkal from the playing XI that won against the Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

PBKS bowlers leave RCB reeling at Chinnaswamy

Earlier, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first in a match that was reduced to 14 overs per side. Persistent rain at the venue led to a delayed start, and when the game began, the PBKS bowlers were on the money from the first ball.

Arshdeep Singh removed Salt off the fourth ball of the innings and later dismissed Kohli, who was caught superbly by fellow left-arm seamer Marco Jansen. Following Livingstone's dismissal, Jitesh Sharma became Yuzvendra Chahal's first wicket of the evening.

When Krunal Pandya fell to Jansen for one, the RCB innings was in tatters. Courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 50 from 26 balls from Tim David, RCB finished with 95/9 at the end of 14 overs.

The two teams will face off again on Sunday in Mullanpur in the afternoon match of the doubleheader on Sunday, April 20.

