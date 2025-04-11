“Liam Livingstone is emerging as the new Glenn Maxwell” - Former India cricketer’s brutal attack after RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary slammed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone for his poor game awareness and shot selection in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) so far. The Englishman, signed for INR 8.75 crore during the mega auction, is yet to provide an impact, scoring only 83 runs in five innings at an average of 20.75, and a strike rate of 133.87.

Ad

Entrusted to play a massive role in the middle order for RCB, Livingstone has not stayed out in the middle long enough to create an impression. He has faced more than 10 deliveries in an innings only on one occasion this season, during his 54-run knock against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Livingstone has only scored four runs in his last two matches. He was dismissed for a duck against the Mumbai Indians (MI) after attempting to play the scoop shot against Hardik Pandya. During the six-wicket loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) at home, he perished to Mohit Sharma after a wild slog attempt.

Ad

Trending

Manoj Tiwary opined that Livingstone should not take the liberty being offered by the team management for granted.

"The one player that disappointed me the most was the overseas player, Liam Livingstone. Liam Livingstone is emerging as the new Glenn Maxwell. If you see his shot selection, despite being an experienced international player, he gets out in a similar fashion each and every time," Tiwary said on Cricbuzz (0:45).

Ad

"If you talk about his previous innings at the Chinnaswamy against GT, he had given four chances, and only after that he made runs. So, RCB have a problem here with him. Indian batters can afford to make mistakes here and there, and little liberty is there for the overseas players as well, but not like this," he added (1:05).

Ad

Liam Livingstone has had to deal with inconsistency during his previous IPL stints with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS). He has fetched massive bids at the auction table on the back of his impressive T20 exploits around the world, but is still finding his feet in the IPL despite already playing close to 50 matches since 2019.

"It seemed like he wanted to hit the ball out of the ground" - Manoj Tiwary on Liam Livingstone's dismissal against DC in IPL 2025

Liam Livingstone came out to bat against DC when RCB needed stability. Losing three wickets in quick succession, RCB wanted someone to stay alongside Rajat Patidar. Instead, the Englishman was dismissed just a couple of overs after his arrival to put RCB under more pressure at 91-4.

Ad

"If you are getting out while playing good shots or getting out to a good ball, then even the team management understands the effort. If you look at Livingstone's dismissal, it seemed like he wanted to hit the ball out of the ground, the situation did not demand that at that time," the former batter added (1:25).

RCB are next scheduled to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, April 13. The Rajat Patidar-led side have won three away games this season, boasting a 100 percent record in that regard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More