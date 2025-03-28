Liam Livingstone hits sublime 6 off Noor Ahmad's bowling, gets castled very next ball in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Liam Livingstone took down Noor Ahmad with a slog sweep, only to be dismissed on the ball after in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The England international scored 10 runs off nine deliveries at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

Livingstone came into bat at No.5 after Virat Kohli's dismissal in the 13th over of the innings. The right-handed batter was up against Noor Ahmad's wrist spin straight away and largely played second fiddle since Rajat Patidar was going berserk from the other end.

Struggling after scoring only four runs off his first seven deliveries, Livingstone hit a thumping slog sweep against Noor Ahmad in the early stages of the 16th over to get going. He tried for another huge swipe across the line towards the on side, but missed the contact altogether, leading to the ball crashing onto the stumps, with the leg stump even getting uprooted.

Have a look at the massive six right here, and the dismissal below:

Liam Livingstone was Noor Ahmed's third wicket of the innings, after Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. The Afghanistan spinner went past Shardul Thakur's tally of six wickets to reclaim the Purple Cap.

Tim David made up for Livingstone's no-show with a powerful finish for RCB in the first innings

RCB seemed to be running out of steam towards the end, as Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar were shortly dismissed after Liam Livingstone. CSK pulled things back a touch, with the penultimate over from Matheesha Pathira yielding only one run.

Tim David, however, on his return to the franchise, slammed three consecutive sixes off Sam Curran's bowling in the final over to stretch RCB's total to 196/7 after 20 overs.

Although Livingstone could not make a lasting impact with the bat, he could well play a crucial role with the ball. RCB might utilise his ability of turning the ball both ways as CSK will look to go hard to chase down the mammoth target with their deep batting line up.

