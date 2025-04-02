  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • IPL 2025
  • Liam Livingstone takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill cheaply during RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match 

Liam Livingstone takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill cheaply during RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match 

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 02, 2025 23:58 IST
Virat Kohli celebrates after Gill
Virat Kohli celebrates after Gill's dismissal. (Image: IPL/X)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Liam Livingstone took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill during the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday (April 2) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Englishman pulled off the stunner during the second innings of the game when GT were chasing 170.

Ad

GT openers Shubman Gill (14) and Sai Sudharsan started watchfully in the second innings against high-quality RCB pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Gill decided to shift gears in the fifth over, hitting a six on the third ball. He tried to hit another maximum on the next ball but could only get a thick edge, which flew to the deep backward point region, where Liam Livingstone dived forward to complete a magnificent catch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can watch Liam Livingstone's magnificent catch by clicking here.

Ad

After Shubman Gill's dismissal, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan help GT beat RCB comfortably by eight wickets

After being asked to bat first, RCB scored 169/8 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Jitesh Sharma (33), Tim David (32), and Liam Livingstone (54).

GT lost their captain, Shubman Gill, in the fifth over, after a 32-run opening partnership. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler then put on a 75-run stand for the second wicket to lay the platform for a comfortable win for their side.

Ad

After Sudharsan departed on 49 (36) in the 13th over, Sherfane Rutherford (30*) and Jos Buttler (73*) played aggressively and finished the chase in 17.5 overs. At the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill reflected on his team's win, saying:

"We have seen on this ground restricting the other team to 170 we were always in the game. The wicket sometimes plays really good and sometimes there is something in it for the bowlers. Today there was something in it for the fast bowlers."
Ad
"We knew if we didn't give them early wickets, we should chase this down. We have to grab the next opportunity which comes towards you. The kind of wicket it was, we batted professionally and it was a clinical chase. It was about adapting to the conditions."

Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent three-wicket spell in the first innings.

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Arshit Garg
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी