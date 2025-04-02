Liam Livingstone takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Shubman Gill cheaply during RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Liam Livingstone took a stunning diving catch to dismiss Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill during the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday (April 2) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Englishman pulled off the stunner during the second innings of the game when GT were chasing 170.

GT openers Shubman Gill (14) and Sai Sudharsan started watchfully in the second innings against high-quality RCB pacers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. Gill decided to shift gears in the fifth over, hitting a six on the third ball. He tried to hit another maximum on the next ball but could only get a thick edge, which flew to the deep backward point region, where Liam Livingstone dived forward to complete a magnificent catch.

You can watch Liam Livingstone's magnificent catch by clicking here.

After Shubman Gill's dismissal, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan help GT beat RCB comfortably by eight wickets

After being asked to bat first, RCB scored 169/8 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Jitesh Sharma (33), Tim David (32), and Liam Livingstone (54).

GT lost their captain, Shubman Gill, in the fifth over, after a 32-run opening partnership. Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler then put on a 75-run stand for the second wicket to lay the platform for a comfortable win for their side.

After Sudharsan departed on 49 (36) in the 13th over, Sherfane Rutherford (30*) and Jos Buttler (73*) played aggressively and finished the chase in 17.5 overs. At the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill reflected on his team's win, saying:

"We have seen on this ground restricting the other team to 170 we were always in the game. The wicket sometimes plays really good and sometimes there is something in it for the bowlers. Today there was something in it for the fast bowlers."

"We knew if we didn't give them early wickets, we should chase this down. We have to grab the next opportunity which comes towards you. The kind of wicket it was, we batted professionally and it was a clinical chase. It was about adapting to the conditions."

Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for his magnificent three-wicket spell in the first innings.

