"Life is rocket, just like you" - MI skipper Hardik Pandya lauds GT spinner ahead of IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya lauded Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore while training ahead of their IPL 2025 clash on Saturday, March 29. The two teams will battle it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya was seen walking up to Sai Kishore and hugging the spinner. He then praised him with a reference of life and rocket.

"Life is rocket, just like you," Hardik was heard saying as the two players shared a light moment in between training.

Gujarat Titans put up a video of the same on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle, as can be seen below -

Both the teams lost their opening matches of IPL 2025 and will look to bounce back in this fixture, making it all the more exciting. Sai Kishore impressed with the ball against Punjab Kings as he returned with figures of 3/40 from his four overs despite the team's loss.

Can Hardik Pandya's MI bounce back against Gujarat Titans?

Hardik Pandya missed Mumbai Indians' opening clash against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk. Suryakumar Yadav led the side in his absence. However, he will return for the game against Gujarat, which comes as a significant boost for Mumbai. Hardik played a key role in India's 2025 Champions Trophy win and has been in a positive mindset coming into IPL 2025.

Against Chennai, they batted first and posted a total of 155/9 on the board. It did not prove to be enough as the hosts chased it down with four wickets to spare in the end.

Hardik Pandya returned to Mumbai Indians last year and was also named captain of the team. They did not have a successful season as they failed to make the playoffs. Mumbai finished tenth with just four wins from fourteen matches.

After a defeat in their openin game of IPL 2025 as well, they will be under some pressure to win the game against Gujarat and gain momentum. GT also lost their first match against Punjab Kings and will be aiming to win this game playing at home.

