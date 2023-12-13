List of players with ₹75 lakh base price for IPL 2024 auction

The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19, has been confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The initial list, which featured 1166 names, has been pruned down to 333. Franchises will be keen to pick up the players that suit them best at the upcoming auction.

While a total of 333 players will be up for grabs at the auction, only a maximum of 77 slots can be filled up by the 10 franchises combined, with 30 of them being overseas slots. Out of the cricketers that have been picked to go under the hammer, 214 are Indian players and 119 are overseas cricketers, two of them from Associate nations.

The IPL 2024 auction list features 116 capped cricketers, 215 uncapped players, and two from Associate nations. The franchises have a total purse of ₹262.95 crore to spend at the auction.

Gujarat Titans (GT), with ₹38.15 crore, have the highest salary cap available, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the most number of slots to fill up - 12.

Cricketers with reserve price of ₹75 lakh for IPL auction 2024

A total of 23 players have put up their names in the highest price bracket of ₹2 crore. Thirteen cricketers have set their reserve price at ₹1.5 crore, while 14 players have registered their names in the ₹1 crore price bracket. If we talk about players with a base price of ₹75 lakh, there are 11 names in the list.

The list includes New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, who hasn’t been part of the IPL in recent seasons. The 31-year-old was part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise in 2018-2019. He played eight matches, claiming nine wickets at an average of 22.44 and an economy rate of 6.70.

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope also features in the ₹75 lakh base price category for IPL auction 2024. The 30-year-old is yet to feature in the Indian T20 league. Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, England pacer Ollie Robinson, and Australian speedster Lance Morris are some of the other players with the same price list.

Below is the list of players who are in the ₹75 lakh bracket for the Indian Premier League 2024 auction.

Ish Sodhi, Finn Allen, Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Taskin Ahmed, Matt Henry, Lance Morris, Ollie Robinson, Billy Stanlake, Olly Stone.