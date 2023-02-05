"Long live the legends"- Chris Gayle meets MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023

Chris Gayle met Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023. The Universe Boss posted three photos with Dhoni on Instagram on Sunday, February 5. The reason behind their meeting isn't known, but it looks like the two legends had a promotional photoshoot.

As per reports, IPL's new live streaming partner Jio Cinema has roped in MS Dhoni exclusively for the promotion of the upcoming season. Chris Gayle has joined the broadcasters as a cricket expert as well. He worked for them during the IPL 2023 Auction in December.

It looks like the live streaming platform will have both MS Dhoni and Chris Gayle in their promotional campaign for IPL 2023. Gayle shared three photos from their meeting on Instagram and wrote:

"Long Live The Legends @mahi7781."

Chris Gayle picked MS Dhoni as the most selfless player in IPL history

During a special chat with Jio Cinema ahead of the IPL 2023 season, Chris Gayle and other experts were asked to name the most selfless cricketer in Indian Premier League history. Interestingly, Gayle, Anil Kumble, Scott Styris and Robin Uthappa all named Dhoni as the most selfless player in the tournament's history.

Scott Styris - MS Dhoni Question in Jio Cinema: Most selfless player in IPL history?Anil Kumble - MS Dhoni Chris Gayle - MS Dhoni Robin Uthappa - MS Dhoni Scott Styris - MS Dhoni

Dhoni is the only captain from IPL 2008, who will lead a franchise in IPL 2023. Many fans believe that IPL 2023 will be the last time they will see the Chennai Super Kings captain on the field.

Dhoni has not officially commented on his retirement yet, but during the previous season, he mentioned that he would like to thank the fans by playing at different venues in the home and away format of IPL 2023. It will be interesting to see how CSK perform this year. They had a forgettable outing in IPL 2022, where they finished ninth in the standings.

