“Look who I bumped into” - Poonam Pandey meets Australian legend ahead of PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey met Australian legend and Punjab Kings (PBKS) "bumped into" Ricky Ponting ahead of the IPL 2025 match between Punjab and Mumbai Indians (MI). The two teams will play in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.
Poonam Pandey put up a picture of herself with Ricky Ponting on her Instagram story and also tagged him in the picture.
"Look who I bumped into THE LEGEND @rickyponting," she captioned the picture on her story.
Below is the screenshot of her IG story -
Poonam Pandey was present at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during MI's previous game against Delhi Capitals (DC). Both MI and PBKS have qualified for the playoffs and are set to play their last league stage match against each other.
PBKS and MI face off in crucial IPL 2025 clash
Despite both PBKS and MI having already made it to the playoffs, this is a crucial game as both teams will be looking for a top-two finish. Punjab are currently second on the table. They have eight wins, four defeats, and 17 points from 13 games.
A win here will take them to 19 points and seal their spot in the top two. On the other hand, Mumbai are in the fourth position with eight wins, five losses, and 16 points from 13 matches. A win here will take them to 18 points and keep them in the hunt for a top-two finish, depending on the result of the final league stage match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, May 27.
PBKS faced Delhi in their previous game and suffered a six-wicket loss. They will be eager to bounce back from the defeat heading into the playoffs. Mumbai also played Delhi in their last match and registered a thumping 59-run victory. They will be keen to win their final league game as well and carry the winning momentum into the playoffs.
