"Look mom I can fly" - LSG speedster Mayank Yadav reacts after match-winning performance against RCB in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) speedster Mayank Yadav produced yet another sensational performance in IPL 2024, this time against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their own backyard on Tuesday, April 2. After the match, the ecstatic Delhi-born player shared a post on social media.

Mayank picked up stunning figures of 3/14 in his four overs and broke the back of RCB's batting line-up. He also won back-to-back Player of the Match awards, as the visitors won the game by 28 runs.

The delivery bowled by Mayank Yadav to dismiss Cameron Green was an absolute beauty as it pitched on a good length and straightened just enough to beat the batter's defense and hit the top of the off stump.

Mayank was thrilled with the dismissal and posted a picture of himself celebrating on his Instagram account after the game. Here's what the caption read:

"Look mom I can fly."

In two matches, Mayank has picked up six wickets at an average of 6.83 and an economy of 5.12. He is second in the Purple Cap list, only behind Chennai Super Kings pacer Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets).

Mayank Yadav on Cameron Green's wicket

In a video shared by IPL's official Instagram account after the game, Mayank Yadav explains why he was so fired up after cleaning up Cameron Green. The speedster opened up on his love for rattling the stumps and the plan to attack the opposition with his searing pace.

On this, he said:

"Green's wicket was special because as a fast bowler I love getting batters clean bowled. That's what most fast bowlers like. I was a bit aggressive too as I had a wicket in just my previous over and even the captain had told me to attack and rush the batters with my pace."

Mayank and other LSG players knew that defending a score around the 180-run mark wasn't going to be easy at the Chinnaswamy, as it has historically been a high-scoring ground. This makes the youngster's spell even more terrific. He didn't let RCB get proper momentum in their chase, bundling them out for 153.