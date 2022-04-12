"Looked like a cramp" - SRH captain Kane Williamson provides update on Rahul Tripathi's injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson shared a positive injury update on Rahul Tripathi. The batter walked off the field midway through his innings against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Monday.

Tripathi was batting on 17 runs off 11 balls when he suffered a cramp and fell to the ground. This happened right after he had dispatched Rahul Tewatia for a terrific six over the long-on fielder. He later hobbled off the ground retired hurt.

Kane Williamson is hopeful that Tripathi will recover ahead of their next IPL 2022 fixture. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, the Kiwi cricketer said:

"Hopefully, it's minor and he recovers quickly. Looked like a cramp. Unfortunately, Washington Sundar's picked up an injury as well. Not sure how he's doing but hopefully they both recover well."

However, Tripathi's exit didn't make much difference as Nicholas Pooran played an outstanding innings to seal Hyderabad's second victory on the trot. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 34 off 18 balls to chase down 162 with five balls to spare.

Meanwhile, it was Kane Williamson who set up the victory with a half-century. The veteran opener paced his innings to perfection to earn two crucial points for his side. Speaking on his knock, the 31-year-old stated:

"I just look at the options and try to hit them as best as you can. Have to work with your partner at the other end too. It's just about guys trying to get out and contribute as much as they can to the team with their performance."

"Good to see the guys executing their roles" - Kane Williamson on bowling unit

The Hyderabad side, who had a rough start to the game, bounced back in style against an in-form Gujarat batting unit. Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen tightened the screws while the likes of T Natarajan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar chipped in with crucial wickets.

Kane Williamson reckoned that the players were getting better with each passing game. He added:

"It was good to see the guys executing their roles. Just getting a little bit clearer as the tournament goes on and naturally, there are always a number of challenges when you're playing against the best in the world. You're always put under pressure but the execution was largely very good today and we adjusted nicely that sort of stood up a bit."

Williamson concluded:

"It was quite tough to hit through the line. It was a pretty fair game of cricket and if you could pick up wickets throughout, you could make life a bit difficult. It was nice to build partnerships and get over the line."

Sunrisers Hyderabad now have four points from as many games and are eighth in the points table.

