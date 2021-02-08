“Looking forward to the IPL, preparing hard for it” - Harbhajan Singh

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who has listed his name in the IPL 2021 auction at a base price of INR 2 crore, is confident of doing well in the upcoming edition of the T20 tournament.

Harbhajan Singh was released by the Chennai Super Kings ahead of this year’s auction after he decided to give last year’s IPL a miss owing to the pandemic. Speaking to Cricbuzz, Harbhajan Singh said:

“There is a lot of cricket left in me, very much. Fitness-wise, I am quite fit, I worked hard on my fitness during the lockdown. Unfortunately, I could not do anything (participate in the IPL). I am looking forward to being in the park again and doing what I can do best."

The 40-year-old also backed his decision to skip IPL 2020 so that he could be with his family in tough times.

Harbhajan Singh, along with Suresh Raina and Lasith Malinga, were some of the big names who had decided to give last’s year IPL, a miss. Harbhajan Singh added in this regard:

“I am looking forward to the IPL, I am preparing hard for it. Even last year, I was keen on playing, but because of the pandemic, I could not. I needed to be around my family. At that stage, I thought skipping IPL was the right decision.”

Harbhajan Singh is among the leading wicket-takers in the history of the IPL, taking 150 wickets. He represented Mumbai Indians till 2017 before he was purchased by CSK in 2018.

IPL 2021 auction: Harbhajan Singh among 11 players with an INR 2 crore base price

Harbhajan Singh is among 11 players who have listed themselves at the highest base price of INR 2 crore for the IPL 2021 auction.

The other names in the list are Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Kedar Jadhav, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy, Mark Wood and Colin Ingram.

A total of 1097 players - 814 from India and 283 overseas - have registered for the IPL 2021 auction. The deadline for the same ended on February 4. The auction for the upcoming IPL is scheduled to be held on the 18th of February in Chennai.