Looking at MS Dhoni's stats vs RCB ahead of IPL 2025

Former India wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni will once again don the yellow of Chennai Super Kings against their arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The two sides are set to face off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

Ad

Dhoni, during the first-ever IPL auction, notably received a bid from every IPL franchise before the Chennai Super Kings snapped him up. Since then, he has led them to five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Though he is no longer the skipper, the wicketkeeper is still the one calling the shots and hogging all the limelight.

Ahead of the 2025 season, MS Dhoni was retained by the Chennai Super Kings as an uncapped player as he had not played international cricket for over five years. The upcoming match against RCB will be the 34th time he faces them as a CSK player, across competitions. He also played them four times when he represented the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG) in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Ad

Trending

As far as his record against the Bengaluru-based franchise as a CSK player is concerned, the 43-year-old has scored 776 runs in 33 games, the most for any player from his franchise, with a personal best of 84*. One of these 33 games came in the Champions League T20.

During CSK's ban from the league in 2016 and 2017, Dhoni scored 99 runs with a best of 41* against RCB while representing RPSG. Overall, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has scored 875 runs against RCB across competitions.

Ad

On the keeping front, he has affected 22 catches and seven stumpings against the Bengaluru team.

Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at home

After beating Mumbai Indians in their season opener, Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next match of the season.

The last time these two sides played at Chennai was the opening game of the 2024 IPL season, where CSK beat RCB by six wickets. Notably, RCB haven't won at Chepauk after a victory in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback