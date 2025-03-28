Looking at Virat Kohli's stats vs CSK ahead of IPL 2025

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has a brilliant record against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The two teams are set to face off on Friday, March 28, in the ongoing 2025 season.

Virat Kohli has played 33 matches against CSK so far in the IPL, scoring 1053 runs against them at an average of 37.61 and a strike-rate of 126.26. He has also scored nine half-centuries against them with a highest score of an unbeaten 90 in the 2020 season.

CSK are among the teams against whom Kohli has scored over 1000 runs in the IPL. The two teams have faced off nine times in Chennai. In these nine matches, the right-hander has scored 304 runs with an average of 33.78 and two half-centuries.

The last time RCB and CSK met in the IPL during the final group stage match of the 2024 edition in Bengaluru, Virat Kohli played a quickfire knock, scoring 47 runs off just 29 balls, including three fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 162.06.

Virat Kohli's form in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli began the IPL 2025 season on a positive note. In RCB's opening game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he slammed an unbeaten half-century in a winning cause.

The right-hander scored 59 not out off just 36 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, at a strike-rate of 163.89. Kohli being among the runs and remaining unbeaten in the first game comes as a huge positive for RCB at the start of the season.

Last year, he won the Orange Cap, amassing 741 runs from 15 innings. RCB will hope for their star batter to replicate his form from the previous season. He will have a key role to play against CSK in their upcoming fixture in Chennai as the conditions are expected to be tricky to bat on.

