"Loot poot gaya" - Fans react as Mitchell Starc flops again in CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ace pacer Mitchell Starc once again flopped with the ball in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. This time against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by returning with figures of 29/0 in his three overs as the Knight Riders lost the game by seven wickets at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday (April 8).

Starc, the costliest ever IPL player at ₹24.75 crore, also returned wicketless and proved costlier against Sunrisers Hyderabad (0/53) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (0/47). The left-arm Aussie pacer, though, finished with figures of 2/25 against Delhi Capitals.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) roasted Mitchell Starc for his flop show with the ball as he failed to justify his price tag once again. One user shared a meme from KKR's co-owner Shahrukh Khan's movie 'Dunki':

"Loot poot gaya (Robbed)."

Expand Tweet

Another user shared another hilarious scene from the 'Golmaal' movie. It read:

"Oye chuna laga diya (Cheated)."

Expand Tweet

Another user jumped on the bandwagon and shared a meme from Kaun Banega Crorepati TV show featuring Amitabh Bachchan. The meme read:

"Meri taraf mat dekhiye, main aapki koi sahayta nahi kar paunga (Don't look at me, I won't be able to help you anyway)."

Expand Tweet

One user shared a trending video that was shared by former India player Harbhajan Singh following the IPL auction:

Expand Tweet

A user vented his frustration as Starc failed to live up to his price tag and wrote:

"These guys take crores and do absolutely nothing....Starc, Cummins. It's so easy to score 0 and get whipped around the park. Even I can do that. The guys who actually are performing get nothing."

A user wants Starc to be benched for the next game, writing:

"Watching Mitchell starc bowling like a Gully bowler is so depressing! Not one Quality ball in entire 4 matches, Need to bench this guy now."

"I am glad this happened at the start of the tournament" - Shreyas Iyer as KKR lost one-sided game to CSK in IPL 2024

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer was unhappy with the batting unit as the middle order failed to cash in on a good start. The 29-year-old backed his team to bounce back to winning ways after losing their first game of the IPL 2024 season following a hat-trick of wins. He said in the post-match show:

"We got a phenomenal start in the powerplay, but we lost consecutive wickets. The wicket changed after the powerplay. We were in a comfortable place and we thought 160-170 was a good score, but we lost momentum."

Iyer continued:

"We have to go back to the drawing board and got to learn from that. I am glad this happened at the start of the tournament. When we go back, we know our home conditions pretty well. We need to analyze the situations and need to make the best use of it."

The Knight Riders will host KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next IPL game at Eden Gardens on April 14.

Click here to check out the full CSK vs KKR scorecard.