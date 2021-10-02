"Lord Dube is back" - Fans troll Rajasthan Royals all-rounder as he finds a place in the side for the first time in UAE leg

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals face-off in the 47th IPL 2021 game at Abu Dhabi today. The Royals need to win this game to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Meanwhile, CSK will be looking to continue their dominance with another win in this contest.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to field first. They made a couple of changes to their side. They drafted Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Akash Singh, and Mayank Markande into the playing XI. CSK also bought Sam Curran and KM Asif into their side.

Here are the playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood

MS Dhoni is going to play his 200th match as a captain in the IPL today and fans are excited to witness their beloved Thala in action. They took to Twitter to express their views on the matter with some interesting Tweets. Some of them also trolled Shivam Dube after he finally got an opportunity in this match after missing out on the last few games.

Here are some of the best ones:

ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 @ComeOnCricket

[Avg/SR]



679: Shane Watson [40/154]

627: Suresh Raina [29/135]

495: MS Dhoni [41/130]

316: Murali Vijay [35/142]



Imabzkhan MSDian™ @MSDhoniRules



The GOAT Captain @MSDhoni Today MS Dhoni play his 200th Match as a captain in IPL which is most by any Captain - 1 Man 3Trophies, 2 CL Trophies , 11 QualifyThe GOAT Captain @MSDhoni #RRvCSK Today MS Dhoni play his 200th Match as a captain in IPL which is most by any Captain - 1 Man 3Trophies, 2 CL Trophies , 11 Qualify



The GOAT Captain @MSDhoni #RRvCSK https://t.co/FsBhMNyOya

His captaincy is surely in form: Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that even though MS Dhoni is not in great touch with the bat, he is still in prime form in the captaincy role. CSK recently became the first team to qualify for the playoffs courtesy of a combined team effort.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar reviewed MS Dhoni's performance as skipper and with the bat and said:

"Yes, we are being romantic and nostalgic after Dhoni's six against the SRH. But so far, Dhoni hasn't done much with the bat. And it seems like it's not good to expect the old Dhoni to be back with the bat. Moreover, his poor batting form isn't hurting CSK. Other players are looking to be in excellent touch. It is correct that MSD is not in form with the bat, but his captaincy is surely in form."

CSK are currently at the top position in the points table. They will be looking to win their upcoming games and secure a finish in the top two positions by the end of the league phase.

